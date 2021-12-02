Game Preview: Warriors vs. Suns - 12/3/21

The Warriors open a four-game homestand with a their second straight showdown with the Suns, and the Dubs will be looking to get one back after falling just short in Phoenix.

REMATCH ON WARRIORS GROUND

The Warriors return home to host the Phoenix Suns for a rematch at Chase Center on Friday night. The Dubs fell to the Suns 104-96 on Tuesday night in Phoenix, snapping the Warriors’ seven-game winning streak. Now, the season series shifts to San Francisco, and the Warriors will look to get the Suns back on their home floor. The matchup will open a four-game homestand for the Warriors, who own an NBA-best 11-1 home record.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors shot a season-low 41.9 percent from the floor, had a season-high matching 23 turnovers and failed to score 100 points for the first time this season in Tuesday’s 104-96 loss to the Suns. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW PHX 18-3 18-3 2nd in West 1st in West PTS: 113.1 (2nd) PTS: 112.2 (4th) REB: 47.2 (3rd) REB: 45.2 (15th) AST: 29.1 (1st) AST: 26.4 (4th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

PHX: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder and Deandre Ayton INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Andre Iguodala (right knee soreness) is TBD. Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon repair) and James Wiseman (right knee meniscus repair) are out. Team Notes



PHX: Devin Booker (left hamstring strain), Frank Kaminsky (right knee stress reaction), Abdel Nader (right knee injury management) and Dario Saric (torn right ACL) are out. Team Notes

POOLE CAN PLAY

Jordan Poole posted 28 points, three assists and two steals against the Suns on Tuesday, shooting 60 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3-point range. Poole matched his career-high for points in a quarter with 16, with the third-year guard going on a 11-0 run in the opening frame, hitting six of his seven shot attempts including four 3-pointers. Poole is having the best NBA season of his young career, having recorded double-figures in all but three games and is averaging 18.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

TEAM LEADERS GSW PHX PTS: Curry (27.8) PTS: Booker (23.2) REB: Green (8.0) REB: Ayton (11.5) AST: Green (7.7) AST: Paul (10.1)

PHOENIX SCOUTING REPORT

Entering Thursday’s game with Detroit, the Suns have won 17 straight games and are are tied with the Warriorsfor the NBA’s best record. Though Devin Booker left Tuesday’s contest due to a hamstring injury and will be out on Friday, the Suns have demonstrated they have enough firepower down their roster to piece together a win. On Tuesday against the Dubs, Phoenix big man Deandre Ayton recorded a team-high 24 points and 11 rebounds while veteran guard Chris Paul also posted a double-double, adding 15 points and 11 assists on the night. Phoenix has the top team shooting percentage in the NBA and are second in the NBA in defensive rating (allowing 103.5 points per 100 possessions), trailing only the Warriors (99.8).