Game Preview: Warriors at Suns - 11/30/21

The two hottest teams in the NBA will meet on Tuesday night as the 18-2 Warriors play the 17-3 Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.

The two hottest teams in the NBA will meet on Tuesday night as the 18-2 Warriors play the 17-3 Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. After a 1-3 start to the season, the Suns have won 16 straight games, ranking top-5 in both offensive and defensive rating in that span. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, this is the first time in NBA history that two teams from the same division will play each other with winning percentages of .850 or higher with at least 20 games played in a season.

LAST TIME OUT

In Sunday’s 105-90 win over the Los Angeles Clippers, both teams struggled to score in the first half. The Warriors led 44-42 heading into the break, with neither team shooting better than 40 percent from the field. The Warriors went on an 11-2 run to start the third quarter to stretch the lead to double digits and never surrendered the lead. Jordan Poole scored 15 of his 17 points in the third frame, while Stephen Curry led the Dubs with 33 points. Curry hit seven triples in the win and recorded six assists, five rebounds and a season-high six steals. It was the seventh time in his career he recorded six or more steals in a game. Curry also set an NBA record on Sunday, reaching 100 made 3-pointers in only 19 games. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW PHX 18-2 17-3 1st in West 2nd in West PTS: 114.0 (2nd) PTS: 112.6 (3rd) REB: 47.1 (5th) REB: 45.8 (15th) AST: 29.3 (1st) AST: 26.3 (4th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

PHX: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder and Deandre Ayton INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Andre Iguodala (knee), Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon repair) and James Wiseman (right knee meniscus repair) are out. Team Notes



PHX: TBD. Team Notes

STEALS, STEALS, STEALS

The Warriors recorded 19 steals on Sunday, the most the team has had since Dec. 22, 2016. The Dubs are leading the league with 10.1 steals per game and 17.2 fast break points per game. Stephen Curry and Gary Payton II combined for 10 steals on Sunday and have been some of the league’s best in creating turnovers this season. Curry is averaging 1.8 steals per game, the 11th best mark in the league. Payton leads the NBA in steals per 36 minutes amongst players who have appeared in at least 10 games this season.

TEAM LEADERS GSW PHX PTS: Curry (28.6) PTS: Booker (23.9) REB: Green (7.8) REB: Ayton (11.5) AST: Green (7.8) AST: Paul (10.1)

PHOENIX SCOUTING REPORT

The reigning Western Conference Champions Suns have won 16 straight games by an average margin of victory by 11.6 points. The Suns shoot an NBA-best 48.1 percent from the field and are led by Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton. Booker leads the team with 23.9 points per game, while Chris Paul leads the NBA with 10.1 assists per game. Deandre Ayton has been incredibly efficient this season, shooting 64.1 percent from the field while averaging a double-double (15.4 PPG, 11.5 RPG).