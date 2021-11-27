Game Preview: Warriors at Clippers - 11/28/21

Winners of six straight games, the Warriors head out on a two-game road trip that opens with a Sunday matinee in L.A.

powered by

SUNDAY MATINEE IN L.A.

Winners of six straight games, the Warriors head out on a two-game road trip that opens with a Sunday afternoon matchup with the Clippers. The Dubs have faced the Clippers on one other occasion this season, picking up a 115-113 victory in their home opener last month. Stephen Curry had 45 points in that game, and he’ll be coming off of Friday’s performance in which he tallied 32 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

LAST TIME OUT

Stephen Curry had 32 points, Andrew Wiggins added 25 and Draymond Green came within two rebounds of a triple-double in the Warriors’ 118-103 victory over the visiting Trail Blazers on Friday. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW LAC 17-2 11-8 1st in West 5th in West PTS: 114.5 (1st) PTS: 106.0 (21st) REB: 47.3 (3rd) REB: 45.3 (18th) AST: 29.5 (1st) AST: 22.7 (18th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

LAC: Eric Bledsoe, Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Marcus Morris Sr. and Ivica Zubac INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon repair) and James Wiseman (right knee meniscus repair) are out. Andre Iguodala (right knee soreness) and Damion Lee (personal reasons) are TBD. Jonathan Kuminga (G League Assignment), Moses Moody (G League Assignment) and Jeff Dowtin (2-Way) are with the Santa Cruz WarriorsTeam Notes



LAC: Nicolas Batum (health and safety protocols), Keon Johnson (G League assignment), Kawhi Leonard (right knee/ACL injury) and Jason Preston (right foot injury) are out. Team Notes

CLICKING ON ALL CYLINDERS

At 17-2, the Warriors are rolling. Nearly 25 percent of the way through the 2021-22 season, the Dubs are the leading the NBA in scoring, assists and 3-pointers made. The Warriors are coming off a game in which they shot 54 percent from the floor, the second straight game they’ve established a new season-high in shooting percentage. In addition, the Dubs have dished out at least 30 assists in three straight games, and they’ve also tallied at least 30 assists in 11 of their 19 games this season; no other team has more than five such games this season. As impressive as their offense has been, the team’s defense may even be more impressive, leading the league in opponent scoring (100.9 opponent ppg), opponent field goal percentage (42.0%) and defensive rating (99.9 points allowed per 100 possessions).

TEAM LEADERS GSW LAC PTS: Curry (28.4) PTS: George (25.6) REB: Green (8.0) REB: Zubac (8.5) AST: Green (7.8) AST: George (5.2)

L.A. CLIPPERS SCOUTING REPORT

The Clippers have had an up-and-down season so far. They lost four of their first five games before winning seven straight games and had lost three of four games before picking up a 107-96 win over the Pistons on Friday. Playing the fourth of six straight games at home, the Clippers are the only NBA team to have played more home games (13) than the Dubs (12) this season. Los Angeles is a team full of veterans with seven players on their roster averaging over nine points a game. Paul George is coming off a rough shooting night on Friday, but is still the team’s leading scorer with 25.6 points per game (7th in NBA). Even with Kawhi Leonard sidelined as he continues to recover from surgery to repair a partially torn right ACL, the Clippers have sported one of the league’s best defenses this season. They’re second only to the Warriors in defensive rating (102.0 points allowed per 100 possessions), and they just had a quality veteran defender return to action in Serge Ibaka.