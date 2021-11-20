Game Preview: Warriors vs. Raptors - 11/21/21
The Warriors Return Home After a Four-Game Road Trip
The Warriors return to Chase Center after a four-game road trip to host the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night.
HOME SWEET HOME
The Dubs have won seven straight games at Chase Center and are 8-1 at home on the season. They will face an 8-9 Raptors team that has lost six of their last eight games.
LAST TIME OUT
The Warriors were without Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. in Friday night’s 105-102 win over the Detroit Pistons. Jordan Poole scored a season-high 32 points, while also tallying seven rebounds and two assists. Andrew Wiggins scored 27 points on 9-of-19 shooting, his fourth time eclipsing the 20-point mark this season. Gary Payton II and Juan Toscano-Anderson got their first starts of the season, replacing Curry and Green in the starting five. » Full Game Recap
MATCHUP AT A GLANCE
|GSW
|TOR
|14-2
|8-9
|1st in West
|11th in East
|PTS: 113.9 (1st)
|PTS: 105.9 (21st)
|REB: 47.6 (3rd)
|REB: 44.9 (21st)
|AST: 29.2 (1st)
|AST: 20.7 (28th)
PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS
GSW: Gary Payton II, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Kevon Looney
TOR: Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes and Khem Birch
INJURY & ROSTER NOTES
GSW: Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon repair) and James Wiseman (right knee meniscus repair) are out. Team Notes
TOR: OG Anunoby (hip), Isaac Bonga (G League - On Assignment), David Johnson (G League - Two-Way) and Yuta Watanabe (calf) are out. Team Notes
CLEANING UP THE GLASS
The Warriors recorded 14 offensive rebounds in Friday night’s win, scoring 18 second chance points. Kevon Looney led the team with four offensive rebounds, as Gary Payton II, Nemanja Bjelica and Jonathan Kuminga all added two each. Looney ranks fourth in the NBA in offensive rebounding percentage amongst all NBA players who have played in 10 or more games this season and the Warriors as a team rank third in the league in rebounding percentage (52.4%)
TEAM LEADERS
|GSW
|TOR
|PTS: Curry (29.5)
|PTS: Anunoby (20.1)
|REB: Green (7.5)
|REB: Achiuwa (8.4)
|AST: Green (7.6)
|AST: VanVleet (6.8)
TORONTO SCOUTING REPORT
The Raptors defeated the Kings 108-89 on Friday night to give the Raptors their first win in four games. Pascal Siakam scored a season-high 32 points on 10-of-12 shooting. Siakam is averaging 17.3 points through six games this season. OG Anunoby leads the team in points, averaging 20.1 points, while attempting a career-high 7.5 3-pointers per game. Rookie Scottie Barnes has debatably been the most impressive rookie this season, leading all rookies in points (14.9) and rebounds (8.1) per game. He is shooting 49.2 percent from the field, with a majority of his shots coming within eight feet of the basket.
