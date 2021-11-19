Game Preview: Warriors at Pistons - 11/19/21

The Warriors' road trip winds down in Motor City on Friday night.

ROAD TRIP FINALE

The Warriors’ road trip comes to an end as the squad tip-off their final of four road games on Friday to face off against the Detroit Pistons. The Dubs have gone 2-1 on this road trip and enter Friday’s matchup on the back end of a back-to-back set. During the 2020-21 campaign, the Warriors went 2-0 against the Pistons, with Friday’s road trip finale serving as the first of two meetings between the two clubs this season. The Warriors are winners of nine of their last ten games and look to close out their four-game road trip in the Motor City on a high note.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors opened the back-to-back set with a victory over the Cavaliers, using a 17-0 run in the fourth quarter to earn a 104-89 comeback win. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW DET 13-2 4-10 1st in West 14th in East PTS: 115.2 (1st) PTS: 98.2 (30th) REB: 48.6 (1st) REB: 42.4 (29th) AST: 29.2 (1st) AST: 21.4 (26th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

DET: Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant and Isaiah Stewart INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon repair) and James Wiseman (right knee meniscus repair) are out. Team Notes



DET: TBD. Team Notes

DUBS’ DEPTH ON DISPLAY

The 13-2 Warriors have tallied a NBA-best record, with the squad displaying efficiency and depth down their roster. While Stephen Curry led the Dubs to victory with a 40-point performance on Thursday, the Warriors’ win was contributed to a burst from the bench. Nemanja Bjelica posted 14 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals while guard Damion Lee added 11 points, six rebounds and two assists, while shooting 5-for-8 from the field. In addition to offensive contributions, the Dubs’ defense remains strong, with the squad maintaining the top defensive rating this season. “That is going to be the Warrior way all year,“ Curry shared after the game on Thursday. “Everybody can play at a high level.”

TEAM LEADERS GSW DET PTS: Curry (28.7) PTS: Grant (18.0) REB: Green (7.9) REB: Stewart (7.7) AST: Green (7.1) AST: Cunningham (3.9)

DETROIT SCOUTING REPORT

Although the Detroit Pistons are coming off a comeback victory of their own, the 4-10 Pistons are still seeking to find their stride this season. Detroit’s leading scorer Jerami Grant is averaging 18.0 points per game, finishing with 20-plus points a total of six times in 2021-22 campaign. Pistons’ forward Saddiq Bey contributed 15 points in the team’s recent win, while No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Cade Cunningham, posted 16 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals in the feat. The first-year guard is averaging 13.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists over nine games this season, with the rookie riding a recent uptick, averaging 20.5 points, eight rebounds and seven assists over the last two games.