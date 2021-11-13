Game Preview: Warriors at Hornets - 11/14/21

The Warriors, winners of seven consecutive games, will head out east to face the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday at Spectrum Center.

powered by

ON THE ROAD AGAIN

Winners of seven consecutive games, the Warriors will head out east to face the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday in the first of four straight road games. It will be the first time the Warriors play on the road in 19 days, after an eight-game homestand where the Dubs won each of their last seven games by double figures. Sunday’s game versus the Hornets will be the second and final time the two teams meet this season, as the Warriors won the first matchup 114-92 on Nov. 3.

LAST TIME OUT

Stephen Curry scored 40 points in the Warriors 119-93 win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night. It was the second time in three games that Curry made nine 3-pointers. No other player in the NBA has made nine 3’s in a game this season. Draymond Green recorded nine points, nine rebounds and seven assists in the win. Rookie Jonathan Kuminga scored eight points in a season-high 16 minutes of action. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW CHA 11-1 7-7 1st in West 10th in East PTS: 116.2 (1st) PTS: 113.8 (2nd) REB: 48.2 (3rd) REB: 45.2 (17th) AST: 29.4 (1st) AST: 26.1 (4th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

CHA: LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, Miles Bridges and Mason Plumlee INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon repair) and James Wiseman (right knee meniscus repair) are out. Team Notes



CHA: Arnoldas Kulboka (G League - Two-Way), Scottie Lewis (G League - Two-Way), JT Thor (G League - On Assignment) and P.J. Washington (elbow) are out. Team Notes

THIRD QUARTER DOMINANCE

No team has been as good in any quarter this season as the Warriors have been in the third quarter. Golden State has led the NBA in point differential in the third quarter in five of the past seven seasons and this year has looked no different. The Warriors have outscored opponents by 8.8 points in the third frame this season, while ranking first in the NBA in points scored and points allowed in the quarter.

TEAM LEADERS GSW CHA PTS: Curry (28.4) PTS: Bridges (21.5) REB: Green (8.3) REB: Plumlee (7.8) AST: Green (7.2) AST: Ball (7.2)

CHARLOTTE SCOUTING REPORT

The Hornets come into Sunday’s game on a two-game winning streak. The Hornets defeated the Knicks 104-96 on Friday night, with second-year phenom LaMelo Ball recording a career-high 17 rebounds. Ball is averaging 19.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game this season. Miles Bridges leads the team in scoring, averaging 21.5 points per contest. Bridges has taken on a much larger role on the Hornets offense this year and is looking like an early candidate as the league’s Most Improved Player.