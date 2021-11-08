Game Preview: Warriors vs. Hawks - 11/8/21

Coming off of Sunday's win over Houston, the Warriors will be right back at it on Monday as they host the Atlanta Hawks to wrap up their back-to-back set.

Coming off of Sunday's win over Houston, the Warriors will be right back at it on Monday as they host the Atlanta Hawks to wrap up their back-to-back set. This will be the first of two meetings between the two clubs this season, with the Hawks making their sole visit to Chase Center on Monday. Winners of their last four games, the league-leading Warriors are now 8-1 on the season and look to carry that momentum as they close out their first back-to-back of the season.

The Warriors used a strong third quarter to lift their way to a 120-107 victory on Sunday. With the win, the Dubs improved to an NBA best 8-1 on the season. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW ATL 8-1 4-6 1st in West 12th in East PTS: 113.9 (1st) PTS: 107.8 (16th) REB: 48.7 (3rd) REB: 48.6 (4th) AST: 30.2 (1st) AST: 22.9 (17th)

GSW: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

ATL: Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic, De'andre Hunter, John Collins and Clint Capela INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon repair) and James Wiseman (right knee meniscus repair) are out. Team Notes



ATL: John Collins (left foot strain) is probable. Onyeka Okongwu (right shoulder), Jalen Johnson (G League), Skylar Mays (G League), Sharife Cooper (G League) are out. Team Notes

Jordan Poole is coming off a game-high 25 point-performance, recording 20-plus points for the third consecutive game and matching a career-best streak. On Sunday, the guard also matched his season-high in rebounds (4) and went 9-of-9 from the free throw line. Poole has scratched double-figures in four of the last five games during this Warriors homestand, averaging 21 points and shooting 52.1 percent from the field in that span. This season, Poole is currently second on the team in scoring (17.6 ppg) and 3-pointers made per game (2.7). In just his third NBA season, Poole continues to show signs of great improvement, and it will be exciting to see his continued production this season.

TEAM LEADERS GSW ATL PTS: Curry (25.1) PTS: Young (23.3) REB: Green (8.7) REB: Capela (11.4) AST: Green (7.1) AST: Young (9.6)

Though the Atlanta Hawks enter Monday’s matchup following a day of rest, the Hawks have lost their last three games and have scratched a 4-6 record on the season so far. In Saturday’s loss to the Suns, Trae Young recorded 31 points and 13 assists, notching his fifth double-double of the season. Young is averaging 23.3 points and 9.6 assists this season. Hawks forward John Collins is also coming off a double-double, scratching 26 points and 10 rebounds, registering his second 25-point, 10-rebound game of the season. Center Clint Capela recorded his fifth straight 10-plus rebound outing, with the Hawks big man currently ranking seventh in the NBA this season in rebounds per game (11.4) and fourth in offensive boards per contest (3.8).