Game Preview: Warriors vs. Hornets - 11/3/21

Winners of five of their first six games this season, the Warriors continue their eight-game homestand on Wednesday night when they host the Hornets.

NEW THREADS

After splitting the first two of their franchise-long matching eight-game homestand, the Warriors will return to action on Wednesday night to host the Charlotte Hornets. The first of this season’s two head-to-head matchups between the two clubs follows a stretch of three days off for the Dubs, who will be looking to build on their 5-1 start to the season.

When the Warriors take the floor on Wednesday, they will do so in a new look. The team unveiled their Nike ‘Mixtape Moments’ City Edition uniforms on Monday, and they will wear them at both Wednesday’s and Friday’s games this week. » About the Jerseys

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors connected on 21 3-pointers and led by as many as 31 points in Saturday’s 103-82 win over the Thunder. Stephen Curry led five Warriors players in double figures with 20 points in the wire-to-wire win on the home floor. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW CHA 5-1 5-3 2nd in West 7th in East PTS: 110.8 (12th) PTS: 117.5 (1st) REB: 49.3 (5th) REB: 45.0 (21st) AST: 28.7 (2nd) AST: 27.4 (3rd)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

CHA: LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, Miles Bridges and Mason Plumlee INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon repair), James Wiseman (right knee meniscus repair) and Jeff Dowtin Jr. (2-Way, Not With Team) are out. Team Notes



CHA: Arnoldas Kulboka (G League) and Scottie Lewis (G Leauge) are out. Team Notes

KEEP AN EYE ON CURRY

Going into Tuesday’s slate of NBA games, Stephen Curry is leading the NBA in scoring with 28.7 points per game. He’s proven to be one of the most entertaining players in the league on a nightly basis, and he just might be extra motivated to put on a good show on Wednesday night at Chase Center, as his father, 16-year NBA veteran Dell Curry will be on hand in his role as analyst on the Hornets’ television broadcast. The Warriors’ two-time NBA MVP has averaged 27.1 points in his career against his hometown Hornets, and his career 49.1 3-point percentage against Charlotte is his highest against any single opponent. Curry is just 110 3-pointers away from becoming the NBA’s all-time 3-point leader, and it would surprise absolutely nobody if trims that margin to double digits on Wednesday night.

TEAM LEADERS GSW CHA PTS: Curry (28.7) PTS: Bridges (23.1) REB: Green (8.7) REB: Plumlee (8.6) AST: Green (7.0) AST: Ball (6.1)

CHARLOTTE SCOUTING REPORT

The Hornets have won three of their first four road games this season and their visit to Chase Center will be opening a five-game West Coast road trip. Charlotte started the season 3-0 but have since alternated wins and losses. The Hornets are the highest scoring team in the NBA (117.5 ppg) and third in assists (27.4 apg). Fourth-year forward Miles Bridges is off to a stellar start to the season, averaging 23.1 points per game (21st in the league) and 2020-21 NBA Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball is a triple-double threat in any given game. Veterans Gordon Hayward, Terry Rozier and former Warrior Kelly Oubre Jr. provide further scoring depth. Five Hornets players average at least two made threes per game, and the team as a whole leads the NBA in 3-point shooting (41.1 percent).