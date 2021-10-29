Game Preview: Warriors vs. Thunder - 10/30/21

Following an overtime loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, the Warriors continue their eight-game homestand on Saturday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. This will be the second time in five days that these two teams meet. On Tuesday night, the Warriors defeated the Thunder 106-98, with Stephen Curry leading the team with 23 points.

REMATCH FROM TUESDAY

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors suffered their first loss of the season on Thursday, losing 104-101 to the Grizzlies in overtime. The Warriors led by as many as 19 points in the game, but but turnovers and a struggle to score down the stretch proved costly in the home defeat. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW OKC 4-1 1-4 2nd in West 13th in West PTS: 112.4 (10th) PTS: 100.2 (29th) REB: 48.0 (8th) REB: 43.0 (27th) AST: 28.4 (1st) AST: 21.0 (25th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

MEM: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort, Darius Bazley and Derrick Favors INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Moses Moody (assigned to Santa Cruz), Jonathan Kuminga (right knee patellar tendon strain), Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon repair) and James Wiseman (right knee meniscus repair) are out. Team Notes



MEM: TBD. Team Notes

LEE CONTINUES TO PROVIDE SPARK

Through five games, Damion Lee is averaging a career-high 14.2 points per game. The 29-year-old guard has scored in double figures in every game this season and dating back to last season, he has now scored in double figures in six consecutive games. His career-best streak is eight games (doing so twice). Lee has been fantastic in the fourth quarter for the Warriors so far. Forty-six percent of his points this season have come in the fourth quarter or overtime. He is currently leading the team in fourth quarter minutes (10.1 per game) and points (6 per game), while shooting 57.8 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from deep in the final frame.

TEAM LEADERS GSW OKC PTS: Curry (30.4) PTS: Gilgeous-Alexander (23.4) REB: Green (8.2) REB: Favors (6.3) AST: Green (6.8) AST: Giddey (5.6)

OKLAHOMA CITY SCOUTING REPORT

The Oklahoma City Thunder come into Saturday's game off the team's first win of the season, defeating the Los Angeles Lakers 123-115. Shai Gilgeous Alexander led the team with 27 points and nine rebounds, while standout rookie Josh Giddey recorded 18 points and 10 assists. Giddey, the sixth pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, has done it all this season. He leads all rookies in assists this season, averaging 5.6 assists per game. Amongst rookies, he ranks second in steals per game (1.4), third in rebounds per game (6.2) and seventh in points per game (10.8).