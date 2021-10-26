Game Preview: Warriors at Thunder - 10/26/21

The Warriors are now 3-0 on the season, as they look ahead to a Tuesday night matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Following Sunday’s win in Sacramento, the Warriors close out their two-game road trip in Oklahoma City on Tuesday night. The Warriors are now 3-0 on the season, the team’s best season start since their record-setting 73-win season in 2015-16 campaign. Tuesday's matchup will mark the first of this season's three meetings with the Thunder, with the second matchup coming up this Saturday at Chase Center. Last season, the Warriors won all three regular season matchups with the Thunder, who enter Tuesday's matchup as one of only two NBA teams without a win.

LAST TIME OUT

Six Warriors recorded double-figures in scoring on the way to a 119-107 victory over the Kings on Sunday. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW OKC 3-0 0-3 1st in West 15th in West PTS: 118.3 (6th) PTS: 93.3 (29th) REB: 48.7 (11th) REB: 43.7 (23rd) AST: 27.7 (4th) AST: 21.7 (23rd)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

OKC: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort, Darius Bazley and Derrick Favors INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Jeff Dowtin (2-way), Jonathan Kuminga (right knee patellar tendon strain), Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon repair) and James Wiseman (right knee meniscus repair) are out. Andre Iguodala (left hip soreness) is probable. Team Notes



OKC: Derrick Favors (rest), Vit Krejci (G League Assignment) Paul Watson (2-Way) and Aaron Wiggins (2-Way) are out. Team Notes

DOUBLE-DOUBLE FOR CURRY

Stephen Curry has led the Warriors squad in their 3-0 start to the season, recording a double-double in every game played this season, including a triple-double in the season opener against the Lakers on Oct. 19. The two-time MVP is leading the team in points, rebounds, assists and steals through these first three games, which is just part of the reason he was named the NBA's Western Conference Player of the Week.

TEAM LEADERS GSW OKC PTS: Curry (31.0) PTS: Gilgeous-Alexander (20.0) REB: Curry (9.0) REB: Giddey (6.7) AST: Curry (7.0) AST: Giddey (4.7)

OKLAHOMA CITY SCOUTING REPORT

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 0-3 entering Tuesday night’s matchup, with the young squad led by guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Though the Thunder have struggled to find their rhythm in the irst three games of the season, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 20.0 points and four rebounds per game. Gilgeous-Alexander shares the Thunder backcourt with Australian rookie Josh Giddey, who is coming off a career-high 19 points, eight rebounds, four steals and seven assists against the 76ers. Giddey, who was selected sixth overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, currently ranks third in assists among all rookies. Fellow rookie Tre Mann, the 18th overall selection in the 2021 draft, has also earned playing time for the Thunder, averaging 6.3 points per game.