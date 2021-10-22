Game Preview: Warriors at Kings - 10/24/21

After an exciting 115-113 win over the Clippers in the home opener, the Warriors will head to Sacramento and face the Kings on Sunday at Golden 1 Center.

WARRIORS LOOKING FOR 3-0

After an exciting 115-113 win over the Clippers in the home opener on Thursday night, the Warriors will head to Sacramento and face the Kings on Sunday at Golden 1 Center. The Warriors will have a chance to do something they have not accomplished since the 2015-16 season, which is to start the season 3-0. The Warriors started off that season with a 24-game win streak en route to a record-setting 73-9 regular season.

CURRY’S STRONG START

After recording a triple-double in the season opener, Stephen Curry followed up his performance with a 45-point performance in Thursday night’s win over the Clippers, including scoring eight of the team’s final 10 points in the last two minutes. Curry had a perfect first quarter, shooting 9-for-9 from the field, making five threes. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW SAC 2-0 1-0 1st in West T-2nd in West PTS: 118.0 (12th) PTS: 124.0 (T-5th) REB: 51.5 (8th) REB: 43.0 (T-26th) AST: 28.5 (7th) AST: 24.0 (T-15th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

SAC: De’Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton, Harrison Barnes, Maurice Harkless and Richuan Holmes INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Jonathan Kuminga (right knee patellar tendon strain), Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon repair) and James Wiseman (right knee meniscus repair) are out. Team Notes



SAC: TBD. Team Notes

BJELICA’S RETURN

Warriors forward Nemanja Bjelica is in his seventh NBA season, and before a midseason trade to Miami last season, he spent two-and-a-half seasons with the Sacramento Kings, setting career-highs with the Kings in 2019-20 in points, rebounds, assists, field goal percentage and three point percentage. In his short tenure with the Warriors so far, he has shown off his offensive skillset in his short time with the Warriors averaging 10.5 points per game on 9-of-12 shooting while also displaying the ability to handle the ball and make plays for others.

TEAM LEADERS GSW SAC PTS: Curry (33.0) PTS: Barnes (36.0) REB: Curry (10.0) REB: Holmes (11.0) AST: Green (6.5) AST: Fox (8.0)

SACRAMENTO KINGS SCOUTING REPORT

The Kings picked up a 124-121 road win over the Trail Blazers in their season opener and host the Jazz on Friday night. Sacramento is led by point guard De’Aaron Fox, who led the team in points (25.2) and assists (7.2) last season. The Kings return their top seven leading scorers from last season and have added rookie Davion Mitchell, the ninth pick of the 2021 NBA Draft. Former Warriors assistant coach Luke Walton enters his third season as the head coach of the Kings, and after posting identical 31-41 records over those first two years, he’ll rely on the team’s continuity in an effort to end their 15-year playoff drought.