Game Preview: Warriors at Pelicans - 1/6/22

RIGHT BACK AT IT

The Warriors are right back at it as the squad face off against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night in the second game of a back-to-back set. Thursday’s contest will be the second of three regular season meetings between the two clubs, with the Warriors dishing their way to a 126-85 victory over the Pelicans on Nov. 5. Having won five of their last seven games, the Warriors own a 29-8 record on the 2021-22 season and 12-5 record on the road.

LAST TIME OUT

The Dubs struggled offensively and were unable to hold off the Mavericks in a 99-82 defeat in Dallas on Wednesday. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW NOP 29-8 13-25 1st in West 14th in West PTS: 111.3 (5th) PTS: 105.4 (25th) REB: 46.0 (8th) REB: 46.8 (4th) AST: 28.4 (1st) AST: 24.7 (10th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Gary Payton II, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

NOP: Devonte' Graham, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones and Jonas Valanciunas INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon repair) and James Wiseman (right knee meniscus repair) are out. Team Notes



NOP: Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee sprain), Tomas Satoransky (health and safety protocols), Zion Williamson (right foot fracture), and Didi Louzada (league suspension) are out. Team Notes

WIGGINS PUT IN WORK

Andrew Wiggins is coming off a team-high 17 points and three rebounds on Wednesday. The forward has scored 20-plus points in four of the last five games, averaging 22.4 points per game in that span. Over three games played in January, Wiggins is averaging 53.1 percent from the field and 60.0 percent from 3-point range. Additionally, among league leaders, Wiggins is ranked eighth in 3-point field goal percentage (43.4).

TEAM LEADERS GSW NOP PTS: Curry (27.2) PTS: Ingram (22.2) REB: Green (7.9) REB: Valanciunas (12.0) AST: Green (7.7) AST: Ingram (4.9)

NEW ORLEANS SCOUTING REPORT

The 13-25 New Orleans Pelicans have lost four of their last five games entering Thursday’s contest. In the Pelicans recent loss, Devonte’ Graham posted a team-high 28 points while center Jonas Valanciunas recorded 25 points and 16 rebounds. Valanciunas is averaging a team-high 12.0 rebounds this season, ranking fourth among league leaders in rebounds per game. Forward Brandon Ingram is averaging a team-high in points (22.2) and assists (4.9), and ranks third in the NBA in total field goals made from the midrange. Pelicans rookie and second round selection Herbert Jones has gained recognition across the league for his defensive abilities, leading all rookies with 48 total steals and scratching sixth among all players in total deflections. New Orleans big man Zion Williamson remains out as the 2021 NBA All-Star continues to rehab from a foot injury.