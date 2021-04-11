Game Preview: Warriors vs. Nuggets - 4/12/21

The Dubs host the Denver Nuggets in homestand finale on Monday.

powered by

DUBS HOST NUGGETS IN HOMESTAND FINALE

Now 2-1 on the homestand, the Warriors host one more home game before hitting the road again when the Denver Nuggets come to town on Monday. This will be the second of three meetings between the clubs this season. Though Stephen Curry was hot in their first meeting, posting 35 points on a 5-for-11 night from beyond the arc, seven Nuggets scored in double figures to claim victory in the previous matchup this season.

LAST TIME OUT

It was a strong showing over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night as the Dubs’ 33-point second quarter lifted the squad into a 125-109 win.. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW DEN 25-28 34-18 10th in West 4th in West PTS: 112.2 (18th) PTS: 115.6 (4th) REB: 42.6 (24th) REB: 44.5 (12th) AST: 27.3 (1st) AST: 27.2 (2nd)

PREVIOUS GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Kent Bazemore, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and James Wiseman

DEN: Facundo Campazzo, Michael Porter Jr., Will Barton, Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Eric Paschall (left hip flexor strain) and Klay Thompson (Achilles rehab) are out. Team Notes



DEN: TBD. Team Notes

CURRY’S 30-POINT STREAK

Stephen Curry has recorded 30-plus points in six consecutive games, the longest such streak in his career, and is averaging 36 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists in that span. The two-time MVP is coming off a game-high performance on Saturday, scoring 23 of his 38 points in the third frame. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the only other time Curry scored 20 consecutive points was when he scored 24 straight on Dec. 2, 2015 in Charlotte. Currently, Curry stands just 18 points behind Wilt Chamberlain (17,783 points) for the most points scored in Warriors franchise history.

TEAM LEADERS GSW DEN PTS: Curry (29.9) PTS: Jokic (26.3) REB: Green (6.4) REB: Jokic (10.9) AST: Green (8.4) AST: Jokic (8.8)

DENVER SCOUTING REPORT

The Denver Nuggets were already a top team in the Western Conference behind the play of MVP contender Nikola Jokic (26.3 points, 10.9 rebounds, 8.8 assists) and Jamal Murray (21.3 points, 4.8 assists), sitting comfortably in the top four teams in the conference. But on the March 25 NBA Trade Deadline, the Nuggets made a deal to acquire forward and San Jose native Aaron Gordon, thereby adding to their front court depth. Gordon has started each of his seven games with his new club and has played just short of 30 minutes a night. The team is riding an eight-game winning streak and averaging 115 points per game headed into Sunday night’s game against the Boston Celtics, and have a chance to move their way into the No. 3 spot in the West.