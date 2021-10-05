Poole Makes a Splash in Preseason Opener

It won’t count for any team record, but the Warriors put up 69 3-pointers in Monday’s preseason opener in Portland. And the good news for the Dubs, they were making them too, as they picked up a 121-107 win over the Trail Blazers.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Poole - 30 Iguodala - 6 Bjelica - 6 Porter - 19 Looney - 5 Curry - 5 Curry/Wiggins - 13 3 More Tied - 5 2 More Tied - 5



POR Points Rebounds Assists Lillard - 19 Nurkic - 10 Simons - 6 Nurkic - 15 Little - 8 Nurkic - 4 Powell - 13 2 Tied - 7 Smith - 3 More Stats | Highlights

Although the Warriors will be without Klay Thompson to start the season, Jordan Poole filled out his Splash Brother application by making seven of his 13 3-point attempts, leading the team with 30 points. Free agent acquisition Otto Porter Jr. knocked down four threes of his own for 19 points as the Dubs went 24-for-69 from distance, the second most 3-pointers ever attempted in an NBA game (70, by HOU on 1/16/19 vs. BRK).

Poole displayed the hot hand early, knocking down a pair of deep 3-pointers in the first two and a half minutes of the game, and third-year guard didn’t cool down, either. He ended the first quarter with a buzzer-beating splash, and after a 15-point first half, he scored 15 more in the third to finish his 10-for-17 (7-for-13 3FG) night.

JORDAN POOLE RANGE pic.twitter.com/yIMFCh4Wa8 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 5, 2021

Tied up at 60-60 at the break, the Warriors surged ahead in the third quarter when Stephen Curry, who was held without a field goal until the final minute of the first half, scored eight straight points in a 30-second span. The Warriors would outscore Portland 40-25 in the period and remained a comfortable advantage the rest of the way.

2021 Lottery picks Jonathan Kuminga (5pts, 2rebs) and Moses Moody (2 assts, 2rebs) made their NBA debuts, and Nemanja Bjelica (2-for-3 3FGs), Chris Chiozza (3pts, 4rebs), Avery Bradley (7pts, 3stls) and Langston Galloway (2rebs, 1blk) also made their Dubs debuts. For Portland, Damian Lillard led the way with 19 points in 18 minutes, but it wasn’t enough for the team to overcome 26 turnovers leading to 24 Warriors points in Chauncey Billups’ first game as a NBA head coach.

Up next for the Warriors will be a home matchup with the Nuggets on Wednesday at Chase Center, while the Trail Blazers won’t play until Monday in Sacramento.