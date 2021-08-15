Warriors Fall in Overtime to Pelicans at NBA Summer League

It went down to the wire, but the Warriors' fell to the Pelicans, 80-79, in an overtime thriller on Sunday at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

The scoring got started by Justinian Jessup, second round pick by the Dubs in 2020, who logged the first five points in the game en route to a 16-point night.

And while his late defense kept the Warriors in the contest, the seventh overall pick Jonathan Kuminga led the squad in scoring and rebounds with 17 points and eight boards.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Kuminga - 17 Kuminga - 8 McLaughlin - 8 Jessup - 16 Two Tied - 5 Kuminga - 4 McLaughlin - 13 Five Tied - 4 Jessup - 2



NOP Points Rebounds Assists Murphy - 22 Marshall - 12 Lewis Jr. - 8 Marshall - 14 Two Tied- 6 Marshall - 3 Jones - 10 Two Tied - 5 Two Tied - 2 More Stats | Highlights

Despite losing the game, the Warriors denied the Pelicans the opportunity to play in the Summer League Championship game against the Boston Celtics as New Orleans needed to win the contest by at least 11 points.

Moses Moody, who has averaged 17.0 points on 40.9 percent shooting with 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals this summer, was out Sunday night due to a chest contusion.

Now 2-2 in Las Vegas, the Warriors will wrap up Summer League play against the Lakers on Tuesday at 4 p.m. (ESPN News)