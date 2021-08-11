Kuminga Leads Dubs in Summer League Win

The Warriors’ 2021 Summer League, presented by Oracle, continued in Las Vegas on Wednesday with the Dubs earning a 90-84 win over the Toronto Raptors.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Kuminga - 18 McLaughlin - 7 Payton II, McLaughlin - 6 Moody - 14 Alston Jr., Oliver, Payton II - 5 Guy, Ross - 2 Jessup, Payton II - 13 Kuminga - 4 Alston Jr., Jessup - 1



TOR Points Rebounds Assists Flynn - 16 Banton - 12 Banton - 3 Achiuwa, Barnes - 13 Achiuwa - 11 Achiuwa - 2 Adams, Banton, Johnson - 10 Barnes - 8 Barnes, Flynn, Johnson, Wainright - 1 More Stats | Highlights

Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga had a hot hand from the start, recording nine of the Warriors’ 17 points in the opening frame. The Warriors 7th overall pick in this year's NBA Draft led the Dubs to victory, finishing the night with a game-high 18 points along with four rebounds and two steals.

Fellow first round selection Moses Moody (14th overall) pushed the pace throughout the evening, adding 14 points and two rebounds.

Gary Payton II put an exclamation point on the night, packing a punch and hammering a dunk with 1:44 seconds remaining in the final frame to close out the night.

Veteran Warriors Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Damion Lee made an appearance at Wednesday’s matchup in Las Vegas, showing support for the Summer League Dubs.

The Warriors are now 1-1 at the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. The Dubs summer squad will take the court again on Friday as they face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (4 p.m., ESPN2).