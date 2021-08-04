Kuminga, Moody Combine for 31 Points in Las Vegas Summer League Loss to Magic

The Warriors tipped off the Las Vegas edition of 2021 Summer League, presented by Oracle, in exciting fashion with an overtime thriller, but they fell 91-89 to the Orlando Magic on Monday night.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Kuminga - 16 Payton II - 8 Two Tied - 4 Moody - 15 Kuminga / Oliver - 6 Two tied - 3 Guy - 15 Jessup - 5 Moody - 2



ORL Points Rebounds Assists Suggs - 24 Suggs - 9 Three Tied - 3 Brazdeikis - 12 Three Tied - 6 Three Tied - 2 Timma -11 Two Tied - 4 Four Tied - 1 More Stats | Highlights

The Dubs’ two lottery picks of the 2021 NBA Draft flashed their skills in their Las Vegas debuts as Jonathan Kuminga (7th overall pick) logged 16 points with 6 rebounds and three steals, and Moses Moody (14th overall) added 15 points with four rebounds.

JK with the steal & slam



@espn pic.twitter.com/HxaYkk0i0r — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 10, 2021

The Warriors led through the first three quarters, but let the Magic back into the contest with 3:52 left in regulation when Orlando took a 78-76 lead. The teams exchanged blows all the way down to the final horn, but a missed layups for both squads on their final possessions forced the game into overtime tied at 83.

Kuminga started the extra frame by blocking a layup by Orlando’s Ignas Brazdeikis, but from then on it was the Jalen Suggs show. The Magic’s 5th overall pick scored six points through the extra two minutes to cap off his night that included 24 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

The Warriors’ Summer League quest continues on Wednesday when they face the Toronto Raptors (5 p.m., ESPN2).