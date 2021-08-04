Warriors Draft Picks Kuminga and Moody Combine for 37 Points in Pro Debuts

Warriors 2021 draft selections Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody made their professional debuts on Wednesday in Sacramento as the Dubs lost to the Heat 92-87 on Wednesday in their final game of the California Classic.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Moody - 19 Payton II - 8 Dowtin - 5 Kuminga - 18 Moody - 7 Payton II - 4 Dowtin, Payton II - 13 Dowtin - 5 Moody, Mawugbe, McLaughlin - 2



MIA Points Rebounds Assists Strus - 27 Garrett - 10 Smith - 6 Yurtseven - 25 Yurtseven - 8 Carter - 5 Carter, Garrett - 11 Stewart Jr. - 6 Garrett - 3 More Stats | Highlights

Kuminga and Moody combined to score the Warriors’ first nine points, and they finished the game as the team’s leading scorers. Moody, the 14th overall selection in Thursday’s NBA Draft, put the summer Dubs on the board with a pair of free throws and wound up pacing the club with 19 points, connecting on two of his three 3-point attempts.

Kuminga, who the Warriors selected with the seventh pick of the draft, the seventh overall pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft, tallied 18 points on 7-for-14 shooting, showing off an ability to finish in traffic.

A close game early, Miami opened the game up with a 17-2 run bridging the first and second quarters. But the Warriors chipped away at their deficit and after trailing by as many as 15 points, they re-took the lead in the third quarter. The Warriors, however, couldn’t sustain the momentum for the entire second half, and Miami went on to ride big games from Max Strus (27 points) and Omer Yurtseven for the win.

After going 1-1 at the California Classic, the Warriors’ summer squad will next take the court at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, and the team’s action in Sin City will begin on Monday against Orlando.