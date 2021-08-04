Warriors Win First Game of Summer League in OT

Summer League and the California Classic tipped off on Tuesday with the Warriors defeating Northern California rival Sacramento Kings 89-82 in an overtime thriller Tuesday night in Sacramento.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Dowtin - 21 Mawugbe - 10 McLaughlin - 5 Schakel - 13 Jessup - 6 Jessup - 4 Jessup - 11 McLaughlin - 5 Dowtin - 3



SAC Points Rebounds Assists Mitchell - 23 Terry - 14 Coleman - 4 Coleman - 14 Woodard II - 7 Woodard II - 2 Terry - 9 King - 4 Graves - 2 More Stats | Highlights

The Warriors were down 80-75 in the final minute of regulation, but guard Jeff Downtin made big plays to keep the Dubs in the game. He started with a slick layup that also drew a foul, and followed that with a foul line jumper that tied the game.

Jeff Dowtin comin' up CLUTCH.



The Rhode Island products ties the ballgame on ESPN2pic.twitter.com/DyPug59cgs — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 4, 2021

Solid defense from the Warriors forced the game into an extra two-minute frame. And then Downtin continued to work as he posted seven points in that span to lead the squad to victory.

Downtin finished with 21 points on a 7-for-11 night on his field goals.

Jordan Schakel, a product of San Diego State, got the scoring started for the summer squad with a splash off of a dish from last year’s 51st overall pick by the Warriors, Justinian Jessup. Schakel finished with 13 points on 3-of-6 shots made from beyond the arc.

Jessup had a strong showing in his own right after playing in the National Basketball League in Australia last season, adding 11 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block.

Also making his presence known in the Dubs’ first game this summer was center Selom Mawugbe with three blocked shots. It was nothing new for Dub Nation to see though as he was the Santa Cruz Warriors’ leader in swats with 30 (2.5 per game) last season.

Selom Mawugbe led the @GLeagueWarriors in blocks last season.



We see whypic.twitter.com/H0d9u3JMJP — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 4, 2021

Summer League action continues as the Warriors are right back at it on Wednesday when the team takes on the Miami Heat (5 p.m., ESPNU, Warriors Mobile App).