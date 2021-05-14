Game Preview: Warriors vs. Pelicans - 5/14/21

The battle for the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference continues Friday when the Dubs host the Pelicans.

WARRIORS AND PELICANS WRAP-UP SEASON SERIES

The regular season is winding down and the Warriors enter their penultimate game on Friday when they host the visiting New Orleans Pelicans. The Dubs are guaranteed a spot in the Play-In Tournament while the New Orleans Pelicans have officially been eliminated from playoff contention, but the fight for the coveted No. 8 spot in the Western Conference’s Play-In Tournament, a spot which only requires one win to advance into the NBA Playoffs, is still on the line.

Also playing Friday night are the Memphis Grizzlies, who wrap up a home back-to-back against the Sacramento Kings. After the Grizzlies won on Thursday, they have set the stage for the weekend: regardless of what Memphis and the Warriors do on Friday night, the final No. 8 and No. 9 seedings in the Play-In Tournament will have to be decided on Sunday when the two clubs go head-to-head. Read more on the Warriors’ playoff/play-in picture.

LAST TIME OUT

Andrew Wiggins, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Jordan Poole connected for three consecutive 3-pointers in the final three minutes to set the team up to defeat the Phoenix Suns 122-116. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW NOP 37-33 31-39 8th in West 11th in West PTS: 113.6 (13th) PTS: 114.7 (9th) REB: 42.9 (22nd) REB: 47.4 (3rd) AST: 27.7 (1st) AST: 26.1 (10th)

PREVIOUS GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Kent Bazemore, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

NOP: Eric Bledsoe, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Naji Marshall, James Johnson and Willy Hernangomez INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Damion Lee (Health and Safety Protocols), Kelly Oubre Jr. (left wrist soreness), Eric Paschall (left hip flexor strain), Klay Thompson (right Achilles surgery recovery) and James Wiseman (right knee meniscus tear) are out. Team Notes



NOP: Steven Adams (right first MTP sprain), Lonzo Ball (right thumb strain) and Brandon Ingram (left ankle sprain) are out. Team Notes

POOLE PARTYING IN RESERVE ROLE

Warriors sophomore guard Jordan Poole continued his hot shooting off the bench for the Dubs in Tuesday’s win, tallying 20 points for the second straight contest. His night included included a 5-for-5 night at the free throw line, with two clutch shots in the final seconds to seal the game. He now has four straight games with double-digit scoring efforts off the bench, averaging 17.5 points over that span, and he has eight 20-point outings in 49 games this season.

TEAM LEADERS GSW NOP PTS: Curry (31.8) PTS: Williamson (27.0) REB: Green (7.1) REB: Adams (8.9) AST: Green (8.9) AST: Ball (5.7)

NEW ORLEANS SCOUTING REPORT

With the NBA Playoffs officially out of reach and some of their top stars dealing with nagging injuries, the Pelicans let their young and developing talent take the floor in their loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday. Guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker and forward Naji Marshall led the team in minutes while posting 13 and 12 points, respectively. Meanwhile 20-year-old center Jackson Hayes tied for the team-high in scoring with 15 points. If that game was any indication of what the Pelicans will do through their remaining games, there may be some new names on the floor Dub Nation did not see in the Warriors’ recent matchups with New Orleans.