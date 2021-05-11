Clutch Curry Delivers Late in Warriors Win Over Jazz
Two-Time MVP Knocks Down Go-Ahead 3-Pointer with 13.4 Seconds Left
Just keep shooting. Utah had done a good job making Stephen Curry work for his points all game long. But after Kevon Looney kept a possession alive by grabbing an offensive rebound, Draymond Green passed behind a defender to Stephen Curry on the wing, and the two-time NBA MVP launched a go-ahead three-point attempt and … SPLASH! The 3-pointer gave the Dubs a one-point lead with 13.4 seconds left in the game, and following a few defensive stops and Curry free throws, the Warriors escaped with 119-116 win over the Jazz, the team with the best record in the NBA, on a thrilling Monday night at Chase Center.
TEAM LEADERS
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Curry - 36
|Looney - 13
|Green - 10
|Poole - 20
|Toscano-Anderson - 7
|Curry - 6
|Poole - 19
|Green - 6
|Toscano-Anderson - 5
UTA
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Clarkson - 41
|Gobert - 16
|Ingles - 5
|Bogdanovic - 27
|Clarkson - 7
|O'Neale - 2
|2 Tied - 10
|Bogdanovic - 6
|2 More Tied - 2
The feel-good victory was nearly a bitter defeat, as the Dubs had lost an 18-point advantage in the fourth quarter after Utah’s Jordan Clarkson caught fire in the fourth quarter to finish with 41 points.
But after 14 ties and 18 lead changes, the last of which came on Curry’s shot, the Warriors exited the court with their third straight win.
Curry’s clutch shooting capped a 36-point night, marking the 20th time in his last 22 games that he has scored at least 30 points. Curry continues to lead the NBA in scoring, but on Monday night he got plenty of help from his teammates. Jordan Poole came off the bench to score 20 points, Kent Bazemore tallied 19 points on 7-for-14 shooting and Draymond Green scored 10 of his 12 points in the first quarter and completed a double-double when picking up his 10th assist on Curry’s big shot.
Prior to Utah’s comeback and Curry’s heroics, the story of the game was the Warriors’ all-around performance in the third quarter. After Utah tied it at 59-59 early in third period, the Warriors outscored the Jazz 30-16 the rest of the period. The best part about it for the Dubs: they got contributions up and down the lineup during that seven-minute stretch. Curry got the run started with some free throws, Kent Bazemore displayed some high-quality bucket getting and five different Dubs made a 3-pointer in the period.
The Dubs were 5-for-11 from distance in the third period, and they saved the best one for last. After Kevon Looney grabbed a defensive rebound with less than four seconds in the period, he passed to Jordan Poole, and the second-year guard out of Michigan took two dribbles up the court before launching a running 3-point attempt at the buzzer. The shot banked off the glass and went in, giving the Dubs a 14-point advantage, their largest lead to that point in the game.
The Warriors stretched that lead to 18 points in the fourth quarter before Utah stormed back into the game. The Jazz, playing without injured guards Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell, got big performances from Clarkson and Bojan Bogdanovic. The likely Sixth Man of the Year, Clarkson overcame a rough shooting start and came alive down the stretch with 24 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter, while Bogdanovic was Utah’s best player for the first three quarters, finishing with 27 points.
With the win, the Warriors remain a half game ahead of the Grizzlies for eighth place in the Western Conference. The Dubs have three games left in the regular season, and each one of those can carry great weight as the Dubs continue to battle for positioning in the play-in tournament. After taking on the team with the best record in the NBA on Monday night, the Warriors will be right back on the home hardwood on Tuesday when they take on the Suns, owners of the second-best record in the NBA this season.
More Notables ...
- Tonight marked the Warriors’ third and final matchup with the Jazz, winning the season series 2-1… Golden State has won 11 of its last 15 games vs. Utah at home… The Warriors joined the Timberwolves (3-0), Suns (3-0) and Wizards (2-0) as the only teams to defeat the Jazz at least twice this season.
- The Warriors are 12-5 dating back to April 10… Their .706 winning percentage is tied for the best record in the Western Conference (Suns) and the fourth-best in the NBA as a whole over that span, trailing only New York, Philadelphia and Washington… Golden State has won seven of its last eight at home, including the last three consecutively.
- Golden State clinched a spot in the Play-In Tournament following the Pelicans’ loss to the Grizzlies.
- Golden State committed a season-low-tying 10 turnovers (done five times).
- The Warriors are 5-1 in the month of May (6-3 all-time).
- Stephen Curry scored a team-high 36 points (11-of-25 FG, 3-of-13 3FG, 11-of-12 FT), reaching the 30-point plateau for the 37th time this season and the 20th time in the last 22 games… Curry is averaging 37.2 points per game while shooting .502 from the field, .450 from three-point range and .900 from the free throw line in that span of 22 contests.
- Jordan Poole tallied 20 points off the bench, his seventh 20-point game of the season.
- Draymond Green recorded his 16th double-double of the season with 12 points and 10 assists and second consecutive-such game… It’s the 23rd time this season he’s dished out at least 10 assists.
- Kevon Looney grabbed 13 rebounds, his third straight game with 10-or-more boards, a career-best streak.
- Juan Toscano-Anderson recorded a career-high-tying four steals (5/1/21 at HOU).
NEXT UP: