Game Preview: Warriors vs. Jazz - 5/10/21

WARRIORS HOST TOP TEAM IN NBA

Winners of four of their last five games, the Warriors welcome the NBA’s leading team in the Utah Jazz to Chase Center on Monday. This will be the third and final matchup between the two clubs this season with the season series split 1-1. The Warriors won their last meeting 131-119 on Mar. 14 when Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins combined for 60 points.

Heading into Monday’s NBA action, the Dubs remain in the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference and a half game ahead of the Grizzlies. Both teams play Monday as the Warriors take on the Jazz, while the Grizzlies host the New Orleans Pelicans. Read more on the Warriors’ playoff/play-in picture.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors made franchise history on Saturday night as they splashed 27 3-pointers in a 136-97 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on the home hardwood at Chase Center. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW UTA 35-33 50-18 8th in West 1st in West PTS: 113.4 (13th) PTS: 116.7 (3rd) REB: 43.0 (23rd) REB: 48.1 (2nd) AST: 27.6 (1st) AST: 23.9 (22nd)

PREVIOUS GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Kent Bazemore, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

UTA: Joe Ingles, Royce O'Neale, Georges Niang, Bojan Bogdanović and Rudy Gobert INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Damion Lee (Health and Safety Protocols), Kelly Oubre Jr. (left wrist soreness), Eric Paschall (left hip flexor strain), Klay Thompson (right Achilles surgery recovery) and James Wiseman (right knee meniscus tear) are out. Team Notes



UTA: Mike Conley (right hamstring tightness), Donovan Mitchell (right ankle sprain) and Juwan Morgan (right heel soreness) are out. Team Notes

CURRY CONTINUES TO FLURRY

Stephen Curry finished Saturday’s game with 49 points, which included an 11-of-21 night from beyond the arc. The performance marked his 10th game with 40-or-more points while also breaking his own NBA record (6) for most games with 10-or-more 3-pointers made in a single season. What was clear in that game was he had the hot hand from the opening tip off: he splashed 24 points on five made threes in the first quarter. Head Coach Steve Kerr struggled to put the two-time MVP’s performance into words following the game, saying: “He seems like he's just always spectacular these days and tonight he topped that. He was like really spectacular. I don't know how to describe it.”

TEAM LEADERS GSW UTA PTS: Curry (31.9) PTS: Mitchell (26.4) REB: Green (7.1) REB: Gobert (13.3) AST: Green (8.8) AST: Conley (6.0)

UTAH SCOUTING REPORT

The Warriors will face the toughest challenge remaining on their 2020-21 regular season schedule Monday when they face the Utah Jazz, the team with the best record in the NBA (50-18). It’s been a well-earned by the team as they rank among the top-five in the league in both offensive and defensive rating. They launch and make the most 3-pointers in the league, splashing them at a near-40 percent rate, and also are among the top teams in rebounds as well. The Jazz are a lot to handle on both sides of the court. And while the team may be without their All-Star point guard Donovan Mitchell (26.4 points) as he recovers form an ankle injury, Utah has reinforcements in the form of Bojan Bogdanović who filled the scoring gap with 48 points on May 7 against the Denver Nuggets. This is a big change for the Warriors as they go from facing a young, developing team in the Oklahoma City Thunder to this Utah squad.