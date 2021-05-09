Warriors Silence Thunder on Franchise Record 27 Threes Made

The Warriors made franchise history on Saturday night as they splashed 27 3-pointers in a 136-97 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on the home hardwood at Chase Center.

TWENTY-SEVEN threes for the squad pic.twitter.com/xhqO4LQ9rP — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 9, 2021

Stephen Curry started the splash party with 24 points on five made threes in the first quarter. His early fireworks propelled the Warriors into an early lead that the team did not give up the remainder of the game.

But the two-time MVP did not stop there: Curry continued his perimeter bombing as he finished with 11 3-pointers for 49 points. The performance marked his 10th game with 40-or-more points while also breaking his own NBA record (6) for most games with 10-or-more 3-pointers made in a single season.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 49 Looney - 12 Green - 13 Wiggins - 18 Toscano-Anderson - 9 Toscano-Anderson - 5 Poole - 16 3 Tied - 5 Wiggins - 4



OKC Points Rebounds Assists Mykhailiuk - 17 Brown - 8 Maledon - 8 Dort - 16 3 Tied - 5 Deck - 4 2 Tied - 13 2 More Tied - 5 3 Tied - 4 More Stats | Highlights

But it took a collective group effort for tonight’s squad to break the Warriors’ franchise record.

Draymond Green had himself a hot night from beyond the arc, starting the game 3-of-3 from deep and finishing with 15 points. He added 13 assists along the way as well.

The Warriors’ bench accounted for 11 triples made in the game too. Leading the bench brigade was Jordan Poole with 16 points on 4-of-8 from beyond the arc, followed by Mychal Mulder with three splashes to account for all of his nine points. Juan Toscano-Anderson chipped in two threes in a 12 point, nine rebound and five assist night.

Andrew Wiggins, Kent Bazemore, Alen Smailagic and Nico Mannion each added a 3-pointer in the team’s historic feat.

With the victory, the Warriors retain possession of the 8th place spot in the Western Conference standings and stay ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies by a half a game. Dub Nation can read more on the Warriors’ playoff/play-in status here.

The Warriors now face a pair of threats coming their way in a back-to-back as two of the top teams come to Chase Center. The first challenge comes in the form of the top team in the NBA when the Utah Jazz visit on Monday (7 p.m., NBCSBA).