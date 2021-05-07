Game Preview: Warriors vs. Thunder - 5/8/21

The Warriors play their final game of the season against the Oklahoma City Thunder with playoff positioning on the line.

WARRIORS WRAP UP SEASON SERIES AGAINST THUNDER

The Warriors play the Oklahoma City Thunder for a third and final time on Saturday, which also marks the Dubs’ final two-game set against the same team for the 2020-21 season. These two squads went head-to-head on Thursday night in a contest the Warriors took soundly 118-97 on the heels of a Stephen Curry 34-point night and career-high seven splashes from Mychal Mulder.

The Warriors’ win on Thursday, along with a Memphis Grizzlies loss that night, propelled the Dubs to the No. 8 spot in the West. While the Warriors and Thunder square off again Saturday, the Memphis Grizzlies will be playing again, too, as the clubs continue to battle for prime playoff positioning. Read more on the Warriors’ playoff/play-in picture.

LAST TIME OUT

Stephen Curry scored 17 of his 34 points in the third quarter and the Warriors opened a regular season ending six-game homestand with a 118-97 victory over the Thunder. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW OKC 34-33 21-46 8th in West 13th in West PTS: 113.0 (15th) PTS: 105.2 (28th) REB: 43.0 (23rd) REB: 45.7 (5th) AST: 27.6 (1st) AST: 22.2 (27th)

PREVIOUS GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Kent Bazemore, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

OKC: Théo Maledon, Luguentz Dort, Darius Bazley, Isaiah Roby and Moses Brown INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Damion Lee (Health and Safety Protocols), Kelly Oubre Jr. (left wrist soreness), Eric Paschall (left hip flexor strain), Klay Thompson (right Achilles surgery recovery) and James Wiseman (right knee meniscus tear) are out. Team Notes



OKC: TBD. Team Notes

MULDER IS ON HIS MARK

Sophomore guard Mychal Mulder’s career-best seven 3-pointers made in Thursday night’s contest notched him a 25-point outing. The scoring total was also just one off from tying his career-high of 26 points, which he reached Apr. 27 against the Dallas Mavericks. Since getting the nod for three straight starts which began with the Warriors’ Apr. 23 contest against the Denver Nuggets, Mulder has posted these career numbers while being a dependable sharpshooter. He leads the team in 3-point percentage (45.9) over the team’s last eight games while being second on the team in treys made (3.5) behind Stephen Curry (6.4).

TEAM LEADERS GSW OKC PTS: Curry (31.6) PTS: Gilgeous-Alexander (23.7) REB: Green (7.1) REB: Brown (8.6) AST: Green (8.7) AST: Gilgeous-Alexander (5.9)

OKLAHOMA CITY SCOUTING REPORT

Following their loss to the Warriors on Thursday, the rebuilding Thunder have now lost five straight games and 19 of their last 20. While sophomore shooting guard Ty Jerome tied his career high of 23 points and developing forward Darius Bazley scored 22, Oklahoma City’s star from last season’s playoffs Luguentz Dort was limited by the Dubs to just seven points on a 3-for-13 night from the field. But that is the Thunder’s chosen path through the remainder of the season: they are letting their young players get NBA experience and watching them develop in front of their eyes while veterans such as Kenrich Williams and Svi Mykhailiuk take a back seat.