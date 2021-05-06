Game Preview: Warriors vs. Thunder - 5/6/21

The Warriors tip off their final regular season homestand of the 2020-21 campaign.

powered by

WARRIORS RETURN FOR REGULAR SEASON-ENDING SIX-GAME HOMESTAND

The Warriors’ pursuit for positioning in the NBA Playoffs comes down to one last homestand, a franchise record six-game long set to end the regular season, that tips off with a Thursday bout with the Oklahoma City Thunder. In a tight duel for the coveted seventh and eighth seeds at the top of the NBA Play-In Tournament, the Warriors face the Thunder in a two-game set over the next three days. The Dubs took the first first game of the season series last month in Oklahoma City 147-109 with a 42-point night from Western Conference Player of the Month Stephen Curry.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors came up short in the final road game of the regular season, falling 108-103 to the Pelicans. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW OKC 33-33 21-45 9th in West 13th in West PTS: 112.9 (16th) PTS: 105.3 (28th) REB: 42.9 (24th) REB: 45.8 (5th) AST: 27.4 (1st) AST: 22.2 (27th)

PREVIOUS GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Kent Bazemore, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

OKC: Isaiah Roby, Théo Maledon, Luguentz Dort, Darius Bazley and Moses Brown INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Damion Lee (Health and Safety Protocols), Kelly Oubre Jr. (left wrist soreness), Eric Paschall (left hip flexor strain), Klay Thompson (right Achilles surgery recovery) and James Wiseman (right knee meniscus tear) are out. Team Notes



OKC: TBD. Team Notes

WIGGINS’ WILD ROAD TRIP

Andrew Wiggins had a hot hand through the Warriors’ last road trip of the season, posting four straight 20-point games and averaging 24.8 points per game. He shot 52.7 percent from the field, and 44.4 percent from beyond the arc with an average of 3.0 splashes per game. Wiggins also blocked multiple shots in five-straight games, a career-best streak that remains in tact as he returns with the Warriors to Chase Center.

TEAM LEADERS GSW OKC PTS: Curry (31.5) PTS: Gilgeous-Alexander (23.7) REB: Green (7.1) REB: Brown (8.6) AST: Green (8.7) AST: Gilgeous-Alexander (5.9)

OKLAHOMA CITY SCOUTING REPORT

One season removed from the Chris Paul and Steven Adams-led team that was coached by Billy Donovan that made their fifth consecutive appearance in the NBA Playoffs, the Oklahoma City Thunder have gone a new direction this season. Gone are Paul and Adams, who were both dealt in offseason trades, as they look to develop their young core of talent, while now under the leadership of first-year head coach Mark Daigneault. They are 21-45 on the season as they set their eyes to the future and developing their young talent, as evidenced by their mutual decision with veteran forward and five-time All-Star Al Horford to sit him for the remainder of the season to provide playing time to the rest of the team. The Thunder have just one win across their last 19 games, but that was a win was against the Boston Celtics when Luguentz Dort and Darius Bazley posted 24 and 21 point nights, respectively, while Isaiah Roby and Ty Jerome combined for 30 points off of the bench.