Game Preview: Warriors at Pelicans - 5/4/21

The Warriors wrap up their back-to-back set in New Orleans on Tuesday.

WARRIORS AND PELICANS, PART TWO

After Monday’s win, the Warriors hit the hardwood in New Orleans once again on Tuesday when the squad squares off with the Pelicans to wrap up their back-to-back set. The Dubs are coming off a 123-108 win over the Pelicans on Monday, and are now 2-1 on the road trip. Tuesday’s matchup will be the fifth time this season the Warriors will play the same opponent in consecutive games, going 8-5 in such games following their last win, with the matchup being featured on NBC Sports Bay Area Plus.

LAST TIME OUT

The Dubs opened Monday’s matchup with a 12-1 run over the Pelicans and they rode that lead through the remainder of the contest to win the first game of a back-to-back 123-108. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW NOP 33-32 29-36 8th in West 11th in West PTS: 112.9 (14th) PTS: 115.3 (6th) REB: 42.9 (24th) REB: 47.1 (3rd) AST: 27.5 (1st) AST: 26.2 (9th)

PREVIOUS GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Kent Bazemore, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

NOP: Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and Willy Hernangomez INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Damion Lee (Health and Safety Protocols), Kelly Oubre Jr. (left wrist soreness), Eric Paschall (left hip flexor strain), Klay Thompson (right Achilles surgery recovery) and James Wiseman (right knee meniscus tear) are out. Team Notes



NOP: Steven Adams (sprained toe, right foot) is questionable. Nickeil Alexander-Walker (sprained left ankle), Josh Hart (right thumb surgery) and Marcos Louzada Silva (not with team) are out. Team Notes

GREEN GOES OFF

Draymond Green notched his fifth triple-double for the season, logging 10 points, 13 rebounds and 15 assists, three steals and two blocks against the Pelicans on Monday. The Warriors are now 28-1 all-time in regular season games in which Green records a triple-double. The NBA Champion forward is leading the team in rebounds (6.9), assists (8.6) and steals (1.6). His assist average is the highest among frontcourt players and ranks fifth in the NBA as a whole. Green has tallied double figure scoring totals in two of the last three games, averaging 10 points with 9.3 assists and 9.7 rebounds in that span. Green has also grabbed 10 or more rebounds in five of the last six games, averaging 11 per matchup across those contests.

TEAM LEADERS GSW NOP PTS: Curry (31.3) PTS: Williamson (27.0) REB: Green (6.9) REB: Adams (8.9) AST: Green (8.6) AST: Ball (5.8)

NEW ORLEANS SCOUTING REPORT

Monday was an example of how the Pelicans go about their business: they are far more reliant on their interior scoring than splashing it from beyond the arc, demonstrated by their total of just 25 shot attempts from deep in their first matchup with the Dubs. Nine of those shots came from point guard Lonzo Ball, who finished with one made 3-pointer for seven points. But Monday was an anomaly for Ball as he averages over three splashes and 14 points per game. Also limited by the Dubs in their first contest was forward Brandon Ingram, who was held to 19 points though averaging 24 per contest on the season. While the Pelicans as a whole felt the pressure of the Dubs’ defense when they were forced into giving up 29 points off of 16 turnovers, holding the Pelicans’ second and third leading scorers behind Zion Williamson (27 points) proved to be beneficial to the Dubs, who will see if they can repeat the feat.