Warriors Claim Wire-to-Wire Win Over Pelicans

The Warriors opened Monday’s game with a quick 12-1 run over the New Orleans Pelicans, and they rode that early lead all the way through the remainder of the contest to win 123-108.

Stephen Curry expanded the first quarter lead to as much as 25 points with one of his eight splashes of the night. But while the scoring was on point for the Warriors, it was their defense that set the tone as they forced the Pelicans into six turnovers in the first 12 minutes, scoring 15 points off those opportunities. They also limited New Orleans to just 29.2 (7-for-24) on their field goals in the frame.

There was a point when the Pelicans were pushing to get back into the game though: the Warriors held a 66-46 lead with under one minute left in the first half. An errant lob attempt from Draymond Green to Juan Toscano-Anderson turned into a turnover and two points for New Orleans. The Warriors lost some of their momentum to the Pelicans, who continued to push through the third quarter and narrow the Dubs’ lead to six points.

But that was as close as Golden State allowed New Orleans to come for the reminder of the wire-to-wire win.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 41 Green - 13 Green - 15 Wiggins - 26 Bazemore - 8 Curry - 8 Toscano-Anderson - 14 Toscano-Anderson - 5 Toscano-Anderson - 4



NOP Points Rebounds Assists Williamson - 32 Williamson - 8 Ball - 8 Ingram - 19 Ball / Hernangomez - 7 Ingram / Bledsoe - 4 Marshall - 12 Marshall - 6 4 Tied - 1 More Stats | Highlights

Andrew Wiggins was a game-time decision, with a sore right knee. Not only did he play, but was key in the Warriors sealing the win in the fourth quarter. After scoring 14 points through the first three frames, Wiggins logged 12 points in the final 12 minutes to seal the victory for the team. “Two-Way Wiggs” was in full effect too as Wiggins added a steal and two blocks

Curry finished the night with a game-high 41 points for his ninth game of at least 40 points on the 2020-21 season, adding eight 3-pointers along the way.

Green notched his fifth triple-double for the season, logging 10 points, 13 rebounds and 15 assists. He also tallied three steals and two blocks in the contest.

Monday’s win was a critical one for the Dubs. The Pelicans are still in contention for a spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament, sitting at 29-36 and in 11th place. With the Warriors and San Antonio Spurs in the final two spots of the tournament at 9th and 10th, the victory helps the Dubs distance themselves from New Orleans with two games between the clubs remaining. The winner of the series will also hold a tiebreaker should they end up tied at the end of the season.

Dub Nation need not wait long for the next matchup between these two teams as the Warriors and Pelicans play again Tuesday (5 p.m., NBCSBA Plus) to wrap up the back-to-back set.

