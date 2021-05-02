Game Preview: Warriors at Pelicans - 5/3/21

The Warriors tip off a back-to-back set in New Orleans in what will be the first of three head-to-head matchups in the final two weeks of the regular season.

powered by

PART 1 OF 3

The Warriors have eight games left in the regular season, and three of them are against the New Orleans Pelicans. The first two of those head-to-head matchups will be this Monday and Tuesday as the two squads square off in this late season back-to-back. Plenty is at stake in these two games, as the Warriors are three games ahead of the Pelicans in the standings, and New Orleans is currently on the outside looking in on a berth in the NBA Play-In Tournament that will determine the Nos. 7 and 8 playoff seeds.

LAST TIME OUT

Stephen Curry scored 23 of his 30 points in the third quarter in which the Dubs outscored the Rockets 39-12 on the way to a 113-87 win in Houston on Saturday. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW NOP 32-32 29-35 9th in West 11th in West PTS: 112.9 (14th) PTS: 115.3 (5th) REB: 42.9 (24th) REB: 47.1 (3rd) AST: 27.5 (1st) AST: 26.2 (9th)

PREVIOUS GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Kent Bazemore, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

NOP: Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and Willy Hernangomez INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Eric Paschall (left hip flexor strain) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (left wrist soreness) are TBD. Damion Lee (Health and Safety Protocols), James Wiseman (right knee meniscus injury) and Klay Thompson (Achilles rehab) are out. Team Notes



NOP: Steven Adams (sprained toe, right foot), Nickeil Alexander-Walker (sprained left ankle), Josh Hart (right thumb surgery and Marcos Louzada Silva (not with team) are out. Team Notes

ANOTHER THIRD QUARTER CURRY FLURRY

Stephen Curry went off for 23 points in the third quarter of Saturday’s win in Houston, and if a Curry scoring binge in the third period sounds familiar, it should. Of the 32 times he has scored at least 20 points in a quarter in his career (regular season only), 18 of those have occurred in the third quarter. Curry is tied for the NBA lead with six individual quarters of 20-plus points this season, and three of those have been in the third period. The two-time NBA MVP is coming off a remarkable April in which he set the NBA record for 3-pointers in a month with 96. On the first day of May, he connected on seven 3-pointers, and while he was instrumental in the win, he actually finished that game below his season scoring average with only 30 points. Curry is having a special season, and history tells us that some of those most special moments are occurring in the third quarter.

TEAM LEADERS GSW NOP PTS: Curry (31.3) PTS: Williamson (27.0) REB: Green (6.9) REB: Adams (8.9) AST: Green (8.6) AST: Ball (5.8)

NEW ORLEANS SCOUTING REPORT

The Pelicans are currently in 11th place in the West, but have been playing well as of late with wins in three of their last four games, and all of their losses over the last two weeks have been by two points or decided in overtime. New Orleans is a big, long, strong and athletic team headlined by 2021 All-Star Zion Williamson. The second-year standout is the only player in the league averaging at least 26 points while shooting better than 60 percent from the floor. Brandon Ingram, last season’s recipient of the NBA’s Most Improved Player Award, is averaging over 24 points a game and Lonzo Ball is coming off a game in which he knocked down a career-high eight 3-pointers. The Pelicans are the top offensive rebounding team in the league and they also do a job on the defensive boards. However, they are vulnerable defensively with a bottom-five defensive rating.