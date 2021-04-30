Game Preview: Warriors vs. Rockets - 5/1/21

Thee Warriors' road trip continues as they head south to Houston to face the Rockets.

WARRIORS HEAD TO HOUSTON

After starting their final road trip of the season with a loss on Thursday to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Dubs continue their journey thorough the Central time zone by heading to Houston where they will face the Rockets. This will be the third and final regular season meeting between these two teams with the Dubs leading the series 2-0. These two clubs met earlier this month at Chase Center when Andrew Wiggins led a game-defining 24-9 run in the second quarter with 15 points in the frame as part of his 25 scored that night, leading the team to a 125-109 victory.

LAST TIME OUT

The Dubs were out-splashed by a Minnesota Timberwolves in a 126-114 road loss on Thursday. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW HOU 31-32 16-47 10th in West 15th in West PTS: 112.9 (14th) PTS: 108.2 (24th) REB: 42.8 (24th) REB: 42.7 (25th) AST: 27.4 (1st) AST: 23.1 (25th)

PREVIOUS GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Kent Bazemore, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

HOU: Kevin Porter Jr., Armoni Brooks, Jae'Sean Tate, Kelly Olynyk and Christian Wood INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Eric Paschall (left hip flexor strain) is TBD. Damion Lee (Health and Safety Protocols), James Wiseman (right knee meniscus injury) and Klay Thompson (Achilles rehab) are out. Team Notes



HOU: Avery Bradley (right leg soreness) and Danuel House Jr. (right ankle soreness) are questionable. D.J. Agustin (left ankle sprain), Sterling Brown (left knee soreness), Dante Exum (right calf strain), Eric Gordon (right groin strain), David Nwaba (right wrist sprain) and John Wall (right hanstring strain) are out. Team Notes

WIGGINS GOES TO WORK

Andrew Wiggins continues to demonstrate strong play on both sides of the ball with the forward coming off his 19th 20-plus point outing of the season, finishing with 27 points, four rebounds, three assists and two blocks on Thursday. Wiggins shot above 50 percent from the field and beyond the arc, shooting 11-for-20 FG and 3-for-6 from 3-point range. The eight-year NBA veteran is the only Warrior to start in every game this season, playing all 63 games and 69 straight games for the Dubs. Wiggins also leads the Warriors in blocks (62), recently setting a new career single-season record with his 17th outing with double-figure blocks.

TEAM LEADERS GSW HOU PTS: Curry (31.3) PTS: Wood (21.3) REB: Green (6.8) REB: Wood (9.7) AST: Green (8.6) AST: Wall (6.9)

HOUSTON SCOUTING REPORT

The Houston Rockets may be near the bottom of the Western Conference with their 16-47 record, but don’t be fooled: they are a young team fighting for their spots as the franchise looks for their future leaders. Their determination was put on display Thursday when they downed one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference in the Milwaukee Bucks during a 143-136 display. The 20-yer-old Kevin Porter Jr. put on a show, dropping 50 points on 9-of-15 splashed from beyond the arc. Adding to that was center Christian Wood with 31 points with six made 3-pointers. Though not the same type of offense Dub Nation is used to seeing in the past while James Harden was in Houston, the Rockets bring with them a ton of scoring talent on their developing roster.