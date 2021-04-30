Warriors Out-Splashed in Loss to Timberwolves

The Warriors started their final road trip of the season playing and shooting well, but they were simply out-splashed by the Minnesota Timberwolves to deal the Dubs a 126-114 road loss on Thursday.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 37 Bazemore - 10 Curry - 8 Wiggins - 27 Curry - 6 Green / Looney - 5 Green / Mulder - 11 Green - 5 Wiggins / Mulder - 3



MIN Points Rebounds Assists Rubio - 26 Towns - 11 Russell - 8 Edwards - 25 3 Tied - 6 Towns - 7 Towns - 22 3 Tied - 5 Rubio - 6 More Stats | Highlights

Despite what their 18-44 record showed headed into this game, Minnesota had won five of their last seven games entering this matchup, and the Dubs were unable to cool them down.

The Warriors shot 50 percent (42-of-85) on their field goals and 40.5 percent (15-for-38) on their 3-pointers, which on other nights would create for a strong outing for the team. However, all but two Timberwolves who stepped on the floor on Thursday made a shot from beyond the arc. All together, eight Minnesota players combined for 20 treys while shooting the 3-ball at a 49 percent (20-for-41) clip Thursday night to down the Dubs.

To add to the predicament for the Warriors, they were also out-worked on the glass by a wide margin. The Dubs entered the game among the bottom third of the NBA in rebounding at 42.9 boards per game, but the could only grab 34 against the lengthy Timberwolves, who accumulated 57 by the final buzzer.

Despite the final outcome, some of the Warriors had themselves some productive outings.

Making his first return to Minnesota since being dealt to the Warriors at last season’s trade deadline was Andrew Wiggins. He finished with the second highest scoring total of the night between both teams with 27 points. “Two-Way Wiggs” was on display again too as he notched two blocks as well.

The only person to out-score Wiggins in this one was Stephen Curry who dropped 37 points on 6-for-17 made from beyond the arc. He was also perfect from the free throw line, making all nine of his shots there.

Also making a return Thursday was Kent Bazemore. After missing the last three games due to the league’s Health & Safety Protocols, the veteran logged a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double. He added two assists, three steals and a block to fill the stat sheet.

The loss drops the Warriors to one game under .500 (31-32), for 10th place in the Western Conference. They remain within one game of the Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs (both 31-30) who are tied for the coveted eighth seed. In the Play-In Tournament, that seed will need to win just one game out of two to advance into the NBA Payoffs

The Warriors will look to right the ship as their road trip takes them south to Houston where they will face the Rockets on Saturday (4:30 p.m., NBCSBA, ESPN) who are coming off of an upset win over the Milwaukee Bucks

More Notables ...