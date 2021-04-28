Game Preview: Warriors vs. Timberwolves - 4/29/21

The Warriors take on the Timberwolves to tipoff the final road trip of the 2020-21 campaign.

The Warriors depart the Bay Area for the final time this season as they start their last road trip of the 2020-21 campaign with a matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday. The contest will mark the third and final meeting between the two clubs during the regular season, with the Dubs currently in control of the season series 2-0. In the last meeting against the Timberwolves on Jan. 27, Kelly Oubre Jr. went off for 16 points in the second quarter alone, a career-best for scoring in one frame, as part of a 20-point outing.

LAST TIME OUT

The Dubs were held to just 29 points in the first half by a stifling Dallas Mavericks defense that resulted in a 133-103 loss on Tuesday. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW MIN 31-31 19-44 10th in West 14th in West PTS: 112.9 (15th) PTS: 110.6 (21st) REB: 42.9 (24th) REB: 43.0 (22nd) AST: 27.4 (1st) AST: 25.1 (13th)

PREVIOUS GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Mychal Mulder, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

MIN: Ricky Rubio, Anthony Edwards, Josh Okogie, Jaden McDaniels and Karl-Anthony Towns INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Eric Paschall (left hip flexor strain), Damion Lee (Health and Safety Protocols), Kent Bazemore (Health and Safety Protocols), James Wiseman (right knee meniscus injury) and Klay Thompson (Achilles rehab) are out. Team Notes



MIN: TBD. Team Notes

MULDER’S SUPER SPARK

Mychal Mulder has joined the Dubs starting lineup in the last three games, tallying double-figures in each contest and averaging 17 points per game in that span. On Tuesday, the guard recorded a career-high in points (26) and treys (6), shooting 10-for-16 from the field and 6-for-11 from three-point range while grabbing five rebounds in the feat. The second-year guard scored 19 points in the final frame of the contest, a career-high for any quarter and recorded 24 points in the second half, also a career-best half. Mulder, selected as a 2021 NBA Rising Star, has provided an evident scoring spark for the Warriors.

TEAM LEADERS GSW MIN PTS: Curry (31.2) PTS: Towns (24.8) REB: Green (6.8) REB: Towns (10.8) AST: Green (8.7) AST: Rubio (6.5)

MINNESOTA SCOUTING REPORT

The Minnesota Timberwolves enter Thursday’s matchup sitting in 14th out of the 15 teams in the Western Conference with a 18-44 record. While their record is reflective of the season they have had with their All-Star duo of Karl-Anthony Towns (24.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists) and D’Angelo Russell (19.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists) missing time, as well as making a coaching change in the middle of February, the team has been playing some improved ball lately. They won back-to-back games against the first place Utah Jazz and followed that with a win Tuesday over the Houston Rockets to generate a three-game winning streak. Though the Timberwolves are out of the playoff picture, they have the opportunity to start playing the role of spoilers if they want.