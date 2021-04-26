Game Preview: Warriors vs. Mavericks - 4/27/21

The Warriors conclude their three-game homestand with a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.

powered by

DUBS HOST MAVERICKS AT CHASE CENTER

After claiming their second straight home victory, the Warriors host the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center on Tuesday. The matchup will conclude the Dubs' three-game homestand and will be the third and final meeting between the two clubs during the regular season. The Dubs have split the season series with Dallas, with the Mavericks taking a 134-132 win in their last meeting against the Warriors. The Dubs have won six of their last seven games at home and are looking to earn their fifth-straight home victory to secure the squad’s longest home winning streak this season.

LAST TIME OUT

While the Warriors had it clicking offensively for most of the game, it was clutch defense that ultimately sealed a 117-113 win over the Sacramento Kings. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW DAL 31-30 33-26 10th in West 6th in West PTS: 113.1 (15th) PTS: 111.5 (19th) REB: 42.9 (23rd) REB: 43.6 (19th) AST: 27.4 (1st) AST: 22.5 (26th)

PREVIOUS GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Mychal Mulder, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

DAL: Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr., Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Eric Paschall (left hip flexor strain), James Wiseman (right knee meniscus injury) and Klay Thompson (Achilles rehab) are out. Team Notes



DAL: TBD. Team Notes

OUBRE OFF THE BENCH

Kelly Oubre Jr. is demonstrating strong play off the bench, scoring 19-or-more points in each of the last three games and averaging 22 points per game in that span. The Warriors are 3-1 since Oubre returned to the lineup, with the forward tallying 19 points and seven rebounds in Sunday’s win. Over the last four games, Oubre has come off the bench, averaging 18.8 points and shooting 48.2 percent from the field. Moreover in the month of April, Oubre is averaging 17.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and one steal. Oubre has become a solid component in the the Dubs’ second unit and continues to provide a punch off the bench.

TEAM LEADERS GSW DAL PTS: Curry (31.3) PTS: Doncic (28.5) REB: Green (6.8) REB: Porzingis (9.3) AST: Green (8.8) AST: Doncic (8.8)

DALLAS SCOUTING REPORT

The Dallas Mavericks have gained ground in the West as they enter Tuesday’s contest at the No. 6 spot of the Western Conference standings. Though the Mavericks are on a win streak, coming off a two-game sweep over the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers, they could be without four members of their starting lineup (Luka Doncic, Kristap Porzingis, Josh Richardson, and Maxi Kleber) who are listed as questionable. With that being said, other Mavericks have stepped up, including center Dwight Powell who scratched his third consecutive start in the team’s third consecutive win. Forward Dorian Finney-Smith is also making an impact, averaging 60.4 percent shooting overall and 60 percent on three-pointers in his last five games. The Mavericks hope to maintain their momentum as they make their way to Chase Center and face the Dubs at the end of a back-to-back set.