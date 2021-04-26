Dubs Hold Off Kings to Claim Second Straight Home Victory

While the Warriors were hot in their shooting, going 48 and 39 percent on their field goals and three-point shooting respectively, it was clutch defense that ultimately sealed a 117-113 win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night at Chase Center.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 37 Green - 14 Green - 13 Oubre Jr. - 19 Looney - 8 Wiggins - 6 Wiggins - 13 Curry / Oubre Jr. - 7 Toscano-Anderson - 5



SAC Points Rebounds Assists Hield - 25 Barnes - 7 Haliburton - 8 Haliburton - 24 3 Tied - 6 Wright - 5 Barnes - 23 Holmes - 5 Hield - 3 More Stats | Highlights

Up by two with just 9.2 left on the clock, the Warriors were in need of some lock-down defense as the Kings had used a timeout to advance the ball up court. Rookie guard Tyrese Haliburton inbounded the ball to former Warrior Harrison Barnes around the halfcourt logo. He was met at the top of the key by Andrew Wiggins who would not allow him past the arc. With the game clock into its final three seconds, Barnes hoisted up a 3-point shot. It was on line, but just rimmed out.

Stephen Curry secured the rebound, was fouled with just 0.7 left on the clock, and subsequently converted two free throws to seal the game for the Dubs.

The final play felt to be an appropriate end for what was the 400th meeting between the Warriors and Kings franchises. It is a rivalry that dates back to 1948 when the Kings (then the Rochester Royals) were founded, and one the Dubs hold a narrow lead of 208-192 in head-to-head matchups.

Also fitting was the presence of “Two-Way Wiggs” on the final play. Though Wiggins’ shooting touch was not there tonight, logging 13 points on a 6-for-15 night, it was his defense that ensured Barnes did not have an easy drive to the rim on the final possession. The Dubs’ forward added six rebounds and two steals on the defensive end.

Curry had himself another electric night as he finished with 37 points while connecting on 7-of-14 on his splash attempts. It was his 30th game on the season with 30-or-more points, including his 13th in the last 14 games. Curry is now averaging a league-leading 31.3 points per game.

Draymond Green notched his second consecutive double-double, both of which have been of the rebound and assist variety. After logging 12 rebounds and a career-high-tying 19 assists on Friday night against the Denver Nuggets, he tallied 14 and 13 respectively on Sunday against the Kings.

Also of note was the continued stellar play of Kelly Oubre Jr. off the bench for the Dubs: despite and off night on his 3-point shots, going 1-of-7, he still found way to score and finished with 19 points while adding seven rebounds. He is averaging 22 points per game across his last three games in this reserve role.

Now with eight wins in their last 11 games to put them in 10th place in the Western Conference, the Warriors continue their homestand on Tuesday (6:30 p.m., NBCSBA, TNT) when the squad hosts the Dallas Mavericks, who sit 3.5 games ahead of the Dubs in 6th place, in a matchup that could impact the seeding of the NBA Play-In Tournament.