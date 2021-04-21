Game Preview: Warriors at Wizards - 4/21/21

Now 3-1 on their road trip, the Warriors wrap up their five-game road trip in Washington.

powered by

WARRIORS WRAP UP ROAD TRIP IN WASHINGTON

The Warriors are hot off a win and now stand 3-1 on their current road trip, as the squad concludes the season-long East Coast swing with a rematch with the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. The matchup will wrap up the Dubs' five-game road trip and will be the second and final meeting against the Wizards during the regular season. The two clubs met earlier in the month on Apr. 9, when the Wizards narrowly defeated the Dubs 110-107 at Chase Center.

LAST TIME OUT

Stephen Curry finished with 49 points and Kevon Looney notched a career-high 15 rebounds in the Warriors’ 107-96 win over the Sixers » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW WAS 29-29 24-33 9th in West 11th in East PTS: 112.9 (15th) PTS: 114.0 (10th) REB: 42.6 (25th) REB: 44.5 (12th) AST: 27.2 (1st) AST: 25.1 (13th)

PREVIOUS GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Kent Bazemore, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

WAS: Russell Westbrook, Raul Neto, Bradley Beal, Deni Avdija and Alex Len INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Eric Paschall (left hip flexor strain), James Wiseman (right knee meniscus injury) and Klay Thompson (Achilles rehab) are out. Team Notes



WAS: TBD. Team Notes

LOONEY ON THE GLASS

Dubs center Kevon Looney put in work on the glass in Monday’s win over Philadelphia as he pulled down 15 rebounds in his 34 minutes of action. That total set a new standard for the 25-year-old as it marked a career-high 15 rebounds, the most in a single game by a Warrior this season. The Dubs’ big man grabbed previous highs of 12 rebounds twice during the 2020-21 campaign. Looney is currently leading the Dubs with a team-high 9.8 rebounds and is averaging 11.3 rebounds in last three games.

TEAM LEADERS GSW WAS PTS: Curry (31.4) PTS: Beal (31.1) REB: Green (6.6) REB: Westbrook (10.9) AST: Green (8.5) AST: Westbrook (10.9)

WASHINGTON SCOUTING REPORT

The Warriors and Dub Nation got a taste of just how difficult it can be to handle Washington’s offense in their last matchup. Russell Westbrook finished that game with a 19 points, 14 rebounds, and 14 assists, continuing his strong season in which he is averaging a triple-double nightly. And though Bradley Beal was limited to three points through the first half by the Dubs, the three-time All-Star is averaging over 31 points per game, and came roaring back with 17 second half points. While the two are among the main cogs of the Wizards’ offense, it was their bigs who proved to be a problem for the Dubs, too: Robin Lopez and Alex Len combined for 35 points at the center spot. If these four players are not enough to worry about, the Wizards enter Wednesday’s matchup hot, having gone 7-1 in their last eight games including winning their last five straight contests.