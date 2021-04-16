Dubs Win Four Consecutive Games for First Time This Season
Trio of Poole, Toscano-Anderson and Lee Score 45 Points Off Bench
The Warriors were down by as much as 11 points in the first quarter, but a 29-point swing through the first half thrusted the Dubs into a lead they did not give up, earning a 119-101 road win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night.
TEAM LEADERS
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Curry - 33
|Green / Looney - 10
|Green - 8
|Wiggins - 23
|Toscano-Anderson - 7
|Wiggins - 6
|Toscano-Anderson - 20
|Wiggins - 6
|Curry - 5
CLE
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Sexton - 30
|Allen - 14
|Garland - 7
|Garland - 20
|Love - 6
|Dellavedova - 3
|Allen - 17
|Nance Jr. - 5
|3 Tied - 2
Jordan Poole, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damion Lee combined for 25 points through the first half, a majority of which came while Curry took his typical break on the bench to open the second quarter. Lee led the group with nine early points while Poole and Toscano-Anderson tallied eight each.
The trio’s teamwork and hustle were the force behind the Warriors’ recovery from the early double-digit deficit when Cavaliers’ guard Colin Sexton dropped 14 points through the first quarter.
The reserves’ run was much needed as Stephen Curry, became the first player in league history to post back-to-back games with at least 10 threes multiple times in his career Wednesday in Oklahoma City, did not even splash a 3-pointer until there was 1:33 left in the third quarter.
Though the Cavaliers worked their way back into the game during the third frame, the Warriors entered the second half uncharacteristically out of sync on offense. This allowed the Cavaliers to go on a 16-6 run and come within four points of the team.
But the Warriors did not relinquish the lead established in the second quarter, working their way back to .500 (28-28) by notching their first four-game win streak of the 2020-21 campaign.
Oakland’s own Toscano-Anderson finished with a new career-high of 20 points in the game on 3-for-4 made from beyond the arc, adding seven rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block along the way.
Poole tallied 14 points with four dimes while tying a career-high with three steals. Lee ended the night with 11 points on 5-of-8 from the field.
Despite the cold start, Curry still finished with 33 points with four splashes in the second half. This made for his ninth straight 30-plus point game, as he is now tied for the longest such streak by a Warrior since Rick Barry accomplished the same feat during the 1966-67 season.
Andrew Wiggins also had an all-around solid night with 23 points, going 5-of-8 on his splash attempts, with six rebounds and tying his season-high of six assists.
For those keeping an eye on the Dubs’ playoff picture, Thursday’s win for now places the Warriors in sole possession of the ninth seed in the Western Conference, sitting a half game behind the Memphis Grizzlies in eighth and a half game ahead of the San Antonio Spurs in tenth.
The Warriors now have a day off at they travel further out on the East Coast for a Saturday showdown against the Boston Celtics (5:30 p.m., ABC).
More Notables ...
- Golden State won a season-best fourth-straight game, improving to 2-0 on its current five-game road trip, matching the longest road-winning streak of the season.
- The Warriors improve to 11-18 on the road.
- Golden State won its fourth-straight road games vs. Cleveland and eighth consecutive game overall… The last time the Cavaliers defeated the Warriors in a regular season game was on December 25, 2016 (109-108).
- The Warriors improve to 25-5 on the season when scoring 110-plus points.
- Golden State dished out 30-or-more assists for a league-leading 20th game this season… The Warriors improve to 17-3 in those contests… Golden State has yet to lose this season when dishing out 30-or-more assists and shooting 50 percent-or-better from the field in the same game (12-0), having done so in each of the last two games.
- Tonight marked the eighth time this season the Warriors have rallied from a double-figure deficit, trailing by as many as 11 points before going on to win.
- Tonight marked the Warriors’ third sweep of a back-to-back set this season… They are 5-8 in the second game of back-to-backs.
- The Warriors improve to 4-0 on the season when at least three players score 20-or-more points.
- Stephen Curry's ninth-straight 30-point game is a career-best streak… Only Wilt Chamberlain, Barry and Curry have 30-point streaks of nine-or-more (Chamberlain is the only Warrior with a 30-point streak of 10-plus games)… Over the span of his last nine games, Curry is averaging 38.2 points (.545 FG, .471 3FG, .918 FT), 6.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 35 minutes per game… Curry blocked a career-high-tying two shots.
- Draymond Green grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out a game-high eight assists… Over the span of the Warriors’ four-game winning streak, Green is averaging 9.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists and 3.3 steals per game.
- Kevon Looney tallied his third game of the season with double-figure rebounds.
