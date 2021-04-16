Dubs Win Four Consecutive Games for First Time This Season

The Warriors were down by as much as 11 points in the first quarter, but a 29-point swing through the first half thrusted the Dubs into a lead they did not give up, earning a 119-101 road win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 33 Green / Looney - 10 Green - 8 Wiggins - 23 Toscano-Anderson - 7 Wiggins - 6 Toscano-Anderson - 20 Wiggins - 6 Curry - 5



CLE Points Rebounds Assists Sexton - 30 Allen - 14 Garland - 7 Garland - 20 Love - 6 Dellavedova - 3 Allen - 17 Nance Jr. - 5 3 Tied - 2 More Stats | Highlights

Jordan Poole, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damion Lee combined for 25 points through the first half, a majority of which came while Curry took his typical break on the bench to open the second quarter. Lee led the group with nine early points while Poole and Toscano-Anderson tallied eight each.

The trio’s teamwork and hustle were the force behind the Warriors’ recovery from the early double-digit deficit when Cavaliers’ guard Colin Sexton dropped 14 points through the first quarter.

Absolutely beautiful basketball pic.twitter.com/m6FrDIH0Lv — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 16, 2021

The reserves’ run was much needed as Stephen Curry, became the first player in league history to post back-to-back games with at least 10 threes multiple times in his career Wednesday in Oklahoma City, did not even splash a 3-pointer until there was 1:33 left in the third quarter.

Though the Cavaliers worked their way back into the game during the third frame, the Warriors entered the second half uncharacteristically out of sync on offense. This allowed the Cavaliers to go on a 16-6 run and come within four points of the team.

But the Warriors did not relinquish the lead established in the second quarter, working their way back to .500 (28-28) by notching their first four-game win streak of the 2020-21 campaign.

Oakland’s own Toscano-Anderson finished with a new career-high of 20 points in the game on 3-for-4 made from beyond the arc, adding seven rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block along the way.

Poole tallied 14 points with four dimes while tying a career-high with three steals. Lee ended the night with 11 points on 5-of-8 from the field.

Despite the cold start, Curry still finished with 33 points with four splashes in the second half. This made for his ninth straight 30-plus point game, as he is now tied for the longest such streak by a Warrior since Rick Barry accomplished the same feat during the 1966-67 season.

Andrew Wiggins also had an all-around solid night with 23 points, going 5-of-8 on his splash attempts, with six rebounds and tying his season-high of six assists.

For those keeping an eye on the Dubs’ playoff picture, Thursday’s win for now places the Warriors in sole possession of the ninth seed in the Western Conference, sitting a half game behind the Memphis Grizzlies in eighth and a half game ahead of the San Antonio Spurs in tenth.

The Warriors now have a day off at they travel further out on the East Coast for a Saturday showdown against the Boston Celtics (5:30 p.m., ABC).

