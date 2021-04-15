Game Preview: Warriors at Cavaliers - 4/15/21

The Dubs road back-to-back continues in Cleveland on Thursday.

After a win in Oklahoma City, the squad’s third victory in a row, the Warriors head to Cleveland where they will face the Cavaliers on Thursday. This will be the second and final meeting between the two clubs during the 2020-21 campaign and the Dubs’ lone visit to Cleveland. The Warriors won last matchup, 129-98 on Feb. 15 when Curry recorded 36 points in three quarters to help earn the squad’s win.

LAST TIME OUT

The Dubs scratched their third straight win in Wednesday’s 147-109 victory over the Thunder, with the team tying the franchise record for the most three-pointers made in a single game. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW CLE 27-28 20-34 9th in West 13th in East PTS: 112.3 (17th) PTS: 104.0 (30th) REB: 42.5 (24th) REB: 42.6 (23rd) AST: 27.2 (2nd) AST: 23.7 (21st)

PREVIOUS GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Kent Bazemore, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

CLE: Darius Garland, Dean Wade, Kevin Love, Isaac Okoro and Jarrett Allen INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Kelly Oubre Jr. (left wrist soreness) is TBD. Eric Paschall (left hip flexor strain), James Wiseman (right knee meniscus injury) and Klay Thompson (Achilles rehab) are out. Team Notes



CLE: Larry Nance, Jr (illness) and Jarrett Allen (concussion) are probable. Collin Sexton (left groin strain) is questionable. Damyean Dotson (left knee soreness) and Dylan Windler (left knee soreness) are out. Team Notes

CURRY IS STILL MAKING HISTORY

With his 42 points on 11-of-16 made from beyond the arc on Wednesday, Stephen Curry continues to add to historical runs in his career. His 29 threes over the last three games (8, 10, 11) are the most in a three-game span in NBA history, and his latest performances against the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder made him the first player in league history to post back-to-back games with at least 10 threes multiple times in his career. Curry’s 42 points also made for his eighth-straight 30-point game, extending a career-best streak and giving him the longest 30-point streak by a Warrior since Rick Barry scored 30 points in nine-straight games during the 1966-67 season. Over the span of his last eight games, Curry is averaging 38.9 points on 55.4 percent from the field and 49.1 percent from three.

TEAM LEADERS GSW CLE PTS: Curry (30.4) PTS: Sexton (24.1) REB: Green (6.5) REB: Allen (9.7) AST: Green (8.4) AST: Garland (5.9)

CLEVELAND SCOUTING REPORT

The Cleveland Cavaliers sit at 20-34 for 13th in the Eastern Conference’s standings. Although the record is not favorable, this is a team that sits within striking distance of their respective Play-In Tournament and is coming off of a Wednesday win over the Charlotte Hornets. They had four players score over 15 points each, including a game-high 25 points from Taurean Price and a season-high six 3-pointers made. Despite being the lowest scoring team in the league at 104 points per game and dealing with a rash of injuries to players in their rotation, the Cavaliers recently received reinforcements with the return of veteran forward Kevin Love who has notched three double-doubles in their last seven contests after he missing nine games. This team has their eyes set on making the playoffs.