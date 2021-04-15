Warriors Splash Past Thunder, Claim Third Straight Victory
Warriors Tie Franchise Record for Most Three-Pointers Made in a Single Game
The Warriors opened Wednesday night’s road contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder with buckets on their first two possessions — a pull-up jumper by Andrew Wiggins and a splash by Stephen Curry — and never relinquished the lead from there-on-out as the Dubs won the first game of their road back-to-back 147-109.
TEAM LEADERS
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Curry - 42
|Green - 10
|Green - 16
|Poole - 17
|Curry - 6
|Curry - 8
|Wiggins - 16
|Looney - 5
|Poole - 4
OKC
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Bazley - 22
|Brown - 12
|Maledon - 5
|Brown - 18
|Bazley - 8
|Roby - 4
|Mykhailiuk - 14
|Bradley - 7
|3 Tied - 3
It was a splash-fest that opened the doors for the Warriors, courtesy of Curry and Jordan Poole as the guards combined for 31 points in the first half. Their combined effort led the Dubs to scoring 75 points in the first half, a new season high in a half for the team.
The team ultimately finished with 24 made 3-pointers, tying the team record.
Curry, who was coming off of a historic night Monday when he surpassed Wilt Chamberlain as the franchise’s leading scorer, led with 17 points on 5-of-10 from beyond the arc. But Poole was also highly efficient in his first 10 minutes of play as he connected on three of his first five 3-point attempts for 14 points. He also added three dishes.
It was not just the guards’ scoring that was a difference maker in the first half though. Draymond Green was everywhere in the first half as he filled the stat sheet: four points, eight rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and three assists. With his dimes, he passed Rick Barry for fourth-most assists in Warriors franchise history.
Curry and Green would not enter the game in the fourth quarter and wrapped up their night with solid lines. Curry notched 42 points, six rebounds and eight assists in just 29 minutes played. Green complied his 28th career triple-double in three quarters of action with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 16 assists.
The Warriors reserves made solid contributions through the night with Damion Lee tallying nine points, going 3-for-4 from beyond the arc. Gary Payton II, on a 10-day contract with the team, had himself a strong showing in his nine minutes, as he added 10 points while logging four steals and a block on the defensive end.
Next Up: The Warriors roll right into their second game of this five-game road trip as they travel to Cleveland where they will play the Cavaliers on Thursday (5 p.m., NBCSBA).
More Notables ...
- The Warriors began the five-game road trip with a win to improve to 10-18 on the road this season, snapping a five-game road losing streak… The Warriors matched their season-high win streak with a third-straight victory.
- The Warriors tied a franchise record with 24 three-pointers (24-of-47 3FG), the third time they’ve hit 24 threes in a game (previously done on Jan. 16, 2019 vs. New Orleans and Oct. 29, 2018 at Chicago)… The Warriors are 5-0 this season when hitting at least 20 threes.
- The Warriors scored 50 points in the third quarter, just the sixth 50-point quarter in franchise history (third time in the third quarter) and the first 50-point quarter in the NBA this season.
- Golden State scored a season-high 147 points, including a season-high 75 points in the first half (75-50)… The 38-point win represents the team’s largest margin of victory this season.
- The Warriors improved to 11-0 this season when dishing out at least 30 assists (39) and shooting at least 50 percent from the field (.547).
- Stephen Curry scored 42 points (44th career 40-point game; sixth this season) to go with eight assists and six rebounds, hitting 14-of-20 from the field and 11-of-16 from three-point range… It marked Curry’s 19th career game with at least 10 threes, extending an NBA-record (next most is Klay Thompson with five)… Curry, whose 29 threes over the last three games (8, 10, 11) are the most in a three-game span in NBA history, is the first player in league history to post back-to-back games with at least 10 threes multiple times in his career… Curry scored 25 points on a perfect 8-of-8 from the field (6-of-6 from three) in the third quarter, the first Warriors player to go an entire quarter without a miss on at least eight field goal attempts since Klay Thompson went 13-of-13 (9-of-9 from three) in his NBA-record 37-point third quarter on Jan. 23, 2015 vs. the Kings… It marked Curry’s second consecutive game with a 20-point third quarter, giving him 30 career 20-point quarters (done 17 times in the third quarter)… Curry recorded consecutive 40-point games for the first time since a three-game 40-point streak from Feb. 24-27, 2016… It's the first time a Warriors player has had consecutive 40-point games since Kevin Durant had three-straight 40-point games from Nov. 24-29, 2018… Curry’s 95 total points over the last two games are the second-most in a two-game stretch in his career (97 from Feb. 25-27, 2016)… Curry tallied his eighth-straight 30-point game, extending a career-best streak and giving him the longest 30-point streak by a Warrior since Rick Barry scored 30 points in nine-straight games during the 1966-67 season… Over the span of his last eight games, Curry is averaging 38.9 points on 55.4 percent from the field and 49.1 percent from three.
- The Warriors are now 27-1 all-time in the regular season when Green records a triple-double.
