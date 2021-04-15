Warriors Splash Past Thunder, Claim Third Straight Victory

The Warriors opened Wednesday night’s road contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder with buckets on their first two possessions — a pull-up jumper by Andrew Wiggins and a splash by Stephen Curry — and never relinquished the lead from there-on-out as the Dubs won the first game of their road back-to-back 147-109.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 42 Green - 10 Green - 16 Poole - 17 Curry - 6 Curry - 8 Wiggins - 16 Looney - 5 Poole - 4



OKC Points Rebounds Assists Bazley - 22 Brown - 12 Maledon - 5 Brown - 18 Bazley - 8 Roby - 4 Mykhailiuk - 14 Bradley - 7 3 Tied - 3 More Stats | Highlights

It was a splash-fest that opened the doors for the Warriors, courtesy of Curry and Jordan Poole as the guards combined for 31 points in the first half. Their combined effort led the Dubs to scoring 75 points in the first half, a new season high in a half for the team.

The team ultimately finished with 24 made 3-pointers, tying the team record.

Curry, who was coming off of a historic night Monday when he surpassed Wilt Chamberlain as the franchise’s leading scorer, led with 17 points on 5-of-10 from beyond the arc. But Poole was also highly efficient in his first 10 minutes of play as he connected on three of his first five 3-point attempts for 14 points. He also added three dishes.

It was not just the guards’ scoring that was a difference maker in the first half though. Draymond Green was everywhere in the first half as he filled the stat sheet: four points, eight rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and three assists. With his dimes, he passed Rick Barry for fourth-most assists in Warriors franchise history.

Curry and Green would not enter the game in the fourth quarter and wrapped up their night with solid lines. Curry notched 42 points, six rebounds and eight assists in just 29 minutes played. Green complied his 28th career triple-double in three quarters of action with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 16 assists.

The Warriors reserves made solid contributions through the night with Damion Lee tallying nine points, going 3-for-4 from beyond the arc. Gary Payton II, on a 10-day contract with the team, had himself a strong showing in his nine minutes, as he added 10 points while logging four steals and a block on the defensive end.

Next Up: The Warriors roll right into their second game of this five-game road trip as they travel to Cleveland where they will play the Cavaliers on Thursday (5 p.m., NBCSBA).

