Game Preview: Warriors at Thunder - 4/14/21

The Dubs tip off their longest road trip of the season with a back-to-back that starts on Wednesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Warriors tip off their longest road trip of the season with a back-to-back that starts on Wednesday night in a matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Wednesday marks the first time these clubs face each other during the 2020-21 campaign, and they will face each other two more times in the the next month as the Western Conference foes complete their three-game series in the final month of the season.

LAST TIME OUT

Stephen Curry had the hot hand early and the Warriors created enough cushion with a dominant third quarter to withstand a late Nuggets run in Monday’s 116-107 victory at Chase Center. He made two 3-pointers in the game’s first 91 seconds, and with 1:41 left in the first quarter, he finished off a drive to the basket with a right-handed layup. That shot earned him his 17,783rd and 17,784th career points, moving him past Chamberlain for the franchise scoring record. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW OKC 26-28 20-33 10th in West 13th in West PTS: 112.3 (17th) PTS: 105.4 (28th) REB: 42.5 (24th) REB: 44.9 (9th) AST: 27.2 (2nd) AST: 22.5 (26th)

PREVIOUS GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Kent Bazemore, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

OKC: Theo Maledon, Luguentz Dort, Darius Bazley, Aleksej Pokusevski and Moses Brown INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Kelly Oubre Jr. (left wrist soreness) is TBD. Eric Paschall (left hip flexor strain), James Wiseman (right knee meniscus injury) and Klay Thompson (Achilles rehab) are out. Team Notes



OKC: TBD. Team Notes

STEPH CONTINUES TO JOIN ELITE COMPANY

While Curry’s performance on Monday not only etched his legacy with the Warriors franchise in stone as the all-time leader in scoring, Curry placed himself among more Hall of Fame and enshrinement-caliber company with his 53 points. Monday’s game was his ninth career 50-point game, including his third such game of the season, Curry became the seventh player in NBA history to record multiple seasons with three-or-more games of 50-plus points, joining Wilt Chamberlain(eight seasons), Michael Jordan (five seasons), James Harden (three seasons), Elgin Baylor (three seasons), Kobe Bryant (three seasons) and Rick Barry (two seasons).

TEAM LEADERS GSW OKC PTS: Curry (30.4) PTS: Gilgeous-Alexander (23.7) REB: Green (6.5) REB: Brown (8.3) AST: Green (8.4) AST: Gilgeous-Alexander (5.9)

OKLAHOMA CITY SCOUTING REPORT

One season removed from the Chris Paul and Steven Adams-led team that was coached by Billy Donovan that made their fifth consecutive appearance in the NBA Playoffs, the Oklahoma City Thunder have gone a new direction this season. Gone are Paul and Adams, who were both dealt in offseason trades, as they look to develop their young core of talent, while now under the leadership of first-year head coach Mark Daigneault. The Thunder have seen the emergence of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (23.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists), but he has missed the last 10 games due to plantar fasciitis. They are 1-9 in that span, beating only the Toronto Raptors (now 21-33), and 20-33 on the season as they set their eyes to the future and developing their young talent, as evidenced by their mutual decision with veteran forward and five-time All-Star Al Horford to sit him for the remainder of the season to provide playing time to the rest of the team. The Thunder roll into Thursday’s game on the back-end of a back-to-back after playing the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.