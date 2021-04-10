Game Preview: Warriors vs. Rockets - 4/10/21

The Dubs are right back at it on Saturday as they host the Rockets to wrap up a home back-to-back.

DUBS CLOSE OUT BACK-TO-BACK AGAINST ROCKETS

Following Friday’s defeat, the Warriors hit the home hardwood once again on Saturday when they host the Houston Rockets. This will be the second of three regular season meetings between the teams, with the Dubs earning a 108-94 win over the Rockers earlier this season. Though Saturday will be the Rockets’ lone visit to Chase Center during the 2020-21 campaign, it will be the third of four straight home games for the Warriors as they close out their 12th back-to-back of the season.

LAST TIME OUT

It came down to the final seconds, but the Dubs faltered and lost 110-107 to the Washington Wizards. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW HOU 24-28 14-38 10th in West 14th in West PTS: 111.9 (17th) PTS: 107.7 (24th) REB: 42.6 (24th) REB: 42.2 (28th) AST: 27.3 (1st) AST: 22.9 (25th)

PREVIOUS GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Kelly Oubre Jr., Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and James Wiseman

HOU: Avery Bradley, Kevin Porter Jr., Jaesean Tate, Kelly Olynyk and Christian Wood INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Eric Paschall (left hip flexor strain) and Klay Thompson (Achilles rehab) are out. Team Notes



HOU: John Wall (left Achilles injury recovered) is TBD. Dante Exum (right calf strain), Eric Gordon (right groin strain), Danuel House Jr. (right ankle sprain)David Nwaba (right wrist sprain) are out. Team Notes

OUBRE ON A ROLL

Kelly Oubre Jr. is coming off 23 points, six rebounds, two assists and one steal on Friday, shooting 61.5 percent from field and 50 percent from 3-point range. The forward tallied his 11th 20-point game of the season and has scored 19-or-more points in each of the last three games, averaging 20.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game over that span. Oubre has recorded double figures in 8 of the last 10 games he’s played in, continuing his uptick through the second half of the season.

TEAM LEADERS GSW HOU PTS: Curry (29.7) PTS: Wood (21.0) REB: Green (6.4) REB: Wood (9.3) AST: Green (8.5) AST: Wall (6.8)

HOUSTON SCOUTING REPORT

Like the Warriors, the Houston Rockets will be wrapping up a back-to-back with Saturday’s game after a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night, bringing them to 1-6 over their last seven games. They had been without All-Star guard John Wall of late, and though he returned in Wednesday’s matchup against the Dallas Mavericks to post 31 points, he missed Friday’s contest and leaves his availability for Saturday in question. Additionally, the Rockets will be without their other starting guard in Victor Oladipo as he is missing their four-game road trip with a knee injury. Though without their All-Star backcourt, the Rockets have a number of young, talent players they seek to develop through the end of the season in center Christian Wood, guard Kevin Porter Jr., and forwards Jaesean Tate, Sterling Brown and Kenyon Martin Jr. All five of the group led the Rockets in scoring in Friday’s game against the Clippers with 84 of their team’s 109 points. Young and hungry, these players are looking to prove themselves at the NBA level.