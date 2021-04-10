Dubs Falter in Final Seconds, Fall to Wizards

The Warriors were in control in the final 19.5 seconds of Friday night’s game, but a foul on a 3-pointer made by Bradley Beal then a Damion Lee turnover at the rim with 6.1 seconds left cost the Dubs as they dropped the contest 110-107 at Chase Center.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 32 Wiggins - 7 Green - 8 Oubre Jr. - 23 3 Tied - 6 Wiggins - 6 Wiseman - 18 2 Tied - 5 Curry - 5



WAS Points Rebounds Assists Hachimura - 22 Westbrook - 14 Bogdanovic - 14 2 Tied - 20 Lopez - 8 Beal - 6 Westbrook - 19 3 Tied - 5 Avdija - 3 More Stats | Highlights

Stephen Curry put the Warriors up 107-104 with 19.5 seconds left after making a pair of free throws. The Wizards brought the ball back down court looking for a 3-pointer to tie the game. Russell Westbrook was left open at the top of the arc, and his shot went up and off to the left of the basket. But rebounding the ball was Beal, who brought it into the corner to hoist up his own attempt. He was fouled by Andrew Wiggins, the shot went down, and Beal converted his four-point-play with a free throw.

Down but not out, the Dubs had the final possession with tics of the game clock to try and win.

Lee inbounded the ball to Draymond Green, then dove to the bucket. He found himself with an open lane with Wizards Davis Bertans following him and rookie Deni Advija coming from the weak side to meet him at the bucket. As Lee went up, Advija followed him up, so Lee opted to pass the ball off. However, the pass found its way into Beal’s hands.

Beal was fouled and made his two free throws to put the Warriors down 110-107. There was still 1.2 left for the Warriors to put up a shot after moving the ball up court with a timeout. The inbound pass went to Curry who hoisted up a shot at the buzzer, but it was off course.

Despite that final stretch of the game, the Warriors did well to hold down the Washington duo of Westbrook and Beal most of the night. Though the two entered averaging 53 points per game, they were limited to 39 points on 15-for-33 in Friday’s contest, with Beal, the Wizard’s leading scorer, being held scoreless in the first quarter.

However, the Warriors could not shake the Wizards completely as the Washington bigs proved to be a problem: starter Alex Len and 13-year veteran Robin Lopez posted 15 and 20-point nights, respectively.

Dub Nation can take pride in the effort displayed in the beginning of the fourth quarter by the Warriors’ bench in this game.

The Dubs were down by six at the beginning of the final frame with Curry and Green taking their usual breaks to start it off. The Warriors reserves put together a 16-6 run in that time that included some stellar plays, starting with Jordan Poole finding rookie center James Wiseman with a wrap-around dime.

Following that play, the Dubs turned defense into offense as Lee came up with a steal and pushed the ball back down court. Though his layup did not go it, Kent Bazemore followed that up with several tip-ins at the rim before finally getting his third attempt to go down.

Lee was at the center of the offense later when the ball made its way to him while waiting in the corner. He chose to drive away towards the foul line then cut back in towards the bucket. Hounded by Bertans and with Lopez in front of him waiting at the rim, Lee dished the ball off to a waiting Wiseman. The rookie took one dribble, and put up a step-back jumper over Lopez for the two points.

J-Wise is up to 16 PTS on 8-10 shooting



@NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/Wft8QSQWq0 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 10, 2021

But it came down to the plays in the final seconds, and that is where the Dubs faltered.

Curry finished with a game-high 32 points, with former Wizard Kelly Oubre Jr. being second high with 23. Wiseman logged 18 points to go with six rebounds, and Lee had an efficient 10 points with 2-of-3 treys made.

Up Next: The Warriors are right back on the home hardwood Saturday night as they host the visiting Houston Rockets (7 p.m., NBCSBA).