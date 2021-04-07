Warriors Finish Strong, Win Thriller vs. Bucks
Oubre's Late Free Throws Put Dubs in Front and Defensive Stop on Final Play Seals Win
The Warriors used a 14-1 run in the fourth quarter to overcome a 10-point deficit and Kelly Oubre Jr. came up big in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s 122-121 win over the Bucks.
Oubre made a pair of go-ahead free throws with 7.7 seconds left in the game, and the Warriors got a defensive stop on the ensuing possession to pick up their first win in four games.
“To come back from 12 down in the second half against a great team, this qualifies as a hell of a win,” Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr said. “I’m really proud of the guys, they really battled.”
TEAM LEADERS
|
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Curry - 41
|Wiseman - 10
|Green - 8
|Oubre - 19
|Oubre - 6
|Poole - 6
|Bazemore - 18
|Curry - 6
|Curry - 4
|
MIL
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Holiday - 29
|Portis - 13
|Middleton - 7
|Middleton - 28
|Connaughton - 8
|Holiday - 5
|Teague - 15
|2 Tied - 5
|DiVincenzo - 5
Stephen Curry had 30 of his 41 points in the second half, including a 19-point third quarter, and Oubre came up with 10 of his 19 points in the final period. Kent Bazemore made all four of his 3-point attempts to finish with 18 points, and James Wiseman had a double-double by the end of the first half, finishing with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Playing their first of four straight home games, the Warriors opened the game with some pep in their step, making five of their first six shots while sprinting out to an 18-5 lead. All five Warriors starters scored in that stetch, but Milwaukee answered with 10 straight points.
Even without two-time reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who sat out the game due to a sore knee, the Bucks controlled the game from midway through the first quarter to the midpoint of the second period, building a six-point lead before a pair of Warriors youngsters turned the tide for the Dubs.
James Wiseman and Jordan Poole keyed a 15-3 Warriors run to put the Dubs back in front. Poole assisted an authoritative dunk by the rookie center, who then made two big plays on defense in the ensuing moments, chasing down a blocked shot before forcing a Milwaukee turnover by closing out on a 3-point shooter. From there, Poole took over, scoring 10 straight points for the Warriors as the Dubs pushed their lead to as many as seven in the second quarter.
But again, Milwaukee would respond. The Bucks opened the second half by limiting the Dubs to one point in the first three minutes of the quarter. While they were forcing Warriors misses, the Bucks were making seemingly every shot they took, shooting 57 percent from the floor with 10 made 3-pointers in the second half. Behind Jrue Holiday (29 points) and Khris Middleton (28 points), the Bucks rallied to a 12-point advantage in the third quarter, and they had a double-digit advantage with four and a half minutes left in the game.
The Warriors, however, had one more run in them. They mounted their comeback with hot shooting by Oubre, who answered two 3-pointers from Milwaukee’s Holiday with splashes of his own. Oubre’s second fourth quarter trey ignited the game-changing run for the Dubs, which included big shots from Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Bazemore before Oubre gave the Dubs the lead for good with those clutch free throws.
Now 24-27 on the season, the Warriors will continue their homestand on Friday when they host the Wizards.
More Notables ...
- Golden State snapped a three-game losing streak, improving to 15-9 at home... Tonight marked the Warriors second-straight home win.
- The Warriors and Bucks finished their season series tied 1-1, with each team winning at home.
- In games decided by a single point this season, the Warriors own a 3-0 record.
- Golden State improved to 11-2 when scoring 120-plus points (21-5 when posting 110-or-more).
- The Warriors overcame a double-figure deficit and went on to win for the seventh time this season.
- Golden State improved to 10-3 on the season when outrebounding its opponent (tonight, 42-40).
- Stephen Curry posted a game-high 41 points, his fourth outing of 40-plus points this season (Warriors are 3-1 in those games)… Curry went 5-of-10 from three, surpassing the 200-made threes mark on the season, becoming the only player in NBA history to record eight seasons of 200-plus threes… Over the span of his last four games, he is averaging 38.0 points (55.6 shooting from the field, 39.4 percent from three and 91.2 percent from the free throw line) and 7.3 rebounds… Tonight marked Curry’s 14th outing of 35-or-more points this season, tied with Portland’s Damian Lillard for the most such games in the NBA.
- James Wiseman recorded his third career double-double with 13 points and team-high 10 rebounds… With 11 points and 10 rebounds in the first half, Wiseman became the first rookie to record a double-double in any half this season (Elias Sports Bureau).
- Kent Bazemore led all reserves with 18 points, his seventh game scoring in double figures this season.
- Andrew Wiggins recorded three blocks, his eighth outing on the season with three-or-more blocks, a career-high mark over the span of a single season.
- Jordan Poole dished out a season-high six assists (previous: five, twice).
- Draymond Green recorded six points, five rebounds, eight assists and one block before fouling out with 2:08 left in the fourth quarter – it was the first time he fouled out of a game dating back to February 27, 2019 at MIA.
