Warriors Finish Strong, Win Thriller vs. Bucks

The Warriors used a 14-1 run in the fourth quarter to overcome a 10-point deficit and Kelly Oubre Jr. came up big in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s 122-121 win over the Bucks.

Oubre made a pair of go-ahead free throws with 7.7 seconds left in the game, and the Warriors got a defensive stop on the ensuing possession to pick up their first win in four games.

“To come back from 12 down in the second half against a great team, this qualifies as a hell of a win,” Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr said. “I’m really proud of the guys, they really battled.”

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 41 Wiseman - 10 Green - 8 Oubre - 19 Oubre - 6 Poole - 6 Bazemore - 18 Curry - 6 Curry - 4



MIL Points Rebounds Assists Holiday - 29 Portis - 13 Middleton - 7 Middleton - 28 Connaughton - 8 Holiday - 5 Teague - 15 2 Tied - 5 DiVincenzo - 5 More Stats | Highlights

Stephen Curry had 30 of his 41 points in the second half, including a 19-point third quarter, and Oubre came up with 10 of his 19 points in the final period. Kent Bazemore made all four of his 3-point attempts to finish with 18 points, and James Wiseman had a double-double by the end of the first half, finishing with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Playing their first of four straight home games, the Warriors opened the game with some pep in their step, making five of their first six shots while sprinting out to an 18-5 lead. All five Warriors starters scored in that stetch, but Milwaukee answered with 10 straight points.

Even without two-time reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who sat out the game due to a sore knee, the Bucks controlled the game from midway through the first quarter to the midpoint of the second period, building a six-point lead before a pair of Warriors youngsters turned the tide for the Dubs.

James Wiseman and Jordan Poole keyed a 15-3 Warriors run to put the Dubs back in front. Poole assisted an authoritative dunk by the rookie center, who then made two big plays on defense in the ensuing moments, chasing down a blocked shot before forcing a Milwaukee turnover by closing out on a 3-point shooter. From there, Poole took over, scoring 10 straight points for the Warriors as the Dubs pushed their lead to as many as seven in the second quarter.

But again, Milwaukee would respond. The Bucks opened the second half by limiting the Dubs to one point in the first three minutes of the quarter. While they were forcing Warriors misses, the Bucks were making seemingly every shot they took, shooting 57 percent from the floor with 10 made 3-pointers in the second half. Behind Jrue Holiday (29 points) and Khris Middleton (28 points), the Bucks rallied to a 12-point advantage in the third quarter, and they had a double-digit advantage with four and a half minutes left in the game.

The Warriors, however, had one more run in them. They mounted their comeback with hot shooting by Oubre, who answered two 3-pointers from Milwaukee’s Holiday with splashes of his own. Oubre’s second fourth quarter trey ignited the game-changing run for the Dubs, which included big shots from Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Bazemore before Oubre gave the Dubs the lead for good with those clutch free throws.

Now 24-27 on the season, the Warriors will continue their homestand on Friday when they host the Wizards.

