Game Preview: Warriors vs. Hawks - 4/4/21

The Warriors wrap up their Southeast swing with a matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

DUBS FINISH THREE-GAME ROAD TRIP IN ATLANTA

Now 0-2 on their road trip, the Warriors head to Atlanta where they will wrap up their tour through the Southeast with a Sunday evening matchup against the Hawks. The two clubs met just nine days prior when Atlanta dealt the Dubs a 124-108 loss at Chase Center, and Sunday’s tilt will be the final regular season meeting between the two teams.

LAST TIME OUT

It was a tough night for the Warriors, who were without Stephen Curry and Draymond Green in Friday’s 130-77 loss to the Toronto Raptors. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW ATL 23-26 25-24 10th in West 5th in East PTS: 112.6 (15th) PTS: 112.9 (12th) REB: 42.7 (25th) REB: 45.6 (8th) AST: 27.5 (1st) AST: 24.3 (19th)

PREVIOUS GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Jordan Poole, Kelly Oubre Jr., Andrew Wiggins, Juan Toscano-Anderson and James Wiseman

ATL: Brandon Goodwin, Kevin Huerter, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Solomon Hill and Clint Capela INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Klay Thompson (Achilles rehab) is out. Team Notes



ATL: TBD. Team Notes

SMILEY’S SEASON-HIGH

Alen Smailagić is coming off his best game of the season, recording six points, three rebounds and one block in 10 minutes of play. The Serbian big man shot 66.7 percent from the field and sank a corner splash in the final frame of Friday’s matchup. Smailagić has played in just four NBA games this season, having spent most of the 2020-21 campaign with the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League bubble where he averaged 7.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

TEAM LEADERS GSW ATL PTS: Curry (29.2) PTS: Young (25.5) REB: Green (6.5) REB: Capela (14.2) AST: Green (8.4) AST: Young (9.6)

ATLANTA SCOUTING REPORT

The Atlanta Hawks enter Sunday’s game following a win on Friday to the New Orleans Pelicans, bringing them to 25-24 on the season. Though sitting around .500, the team was on fire following a coaching change when Nate McMillan was named the team’s new head coach in early March. The Hawks went on an eight-game win streak following the move, but are since (3-4 or 2-5) in their last seven games. Despite what any record may say, Dub Nation saw just how tough Atlanta can be in their previous matchup. Froward John Collins torched the Dubs to the tune of 38 points on 4-of-5 from beyond the arc and 12 rebounds, while center Clint Capella feasted on the inside for 18 points and 15 rebounds. On top of that, there is the ever present splash threat from Trae Young who posted 21 points and 15 assists in these clubs’ first meeting. The Hawks can hurt their opponents from inside and out, which the Warriors have seen first hand will need to prepare for come Sunday.