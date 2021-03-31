Game Preview: Warriors vs. Heat - 4/1/21

The Warriors head to Miami to tipoff a three-game road trip.

powered by

DUBS TIP OFF SOUTHEAST SWING IN MIAMI

Following the Warriors’ win over the Chicago Bulls on Monday night, the squad tips off a three-game road trip on Thursday against the Miami Heat. The last meeting between these clubs was a thrilling nail-biter. Stephen Curry had one of his worst shooting nights of the season (8-for-25 from the field, 5-for-20 from beyond the arc) in that one, but his two clutch threes in the fourth quarter and overtime helped lead the Dubs to a 120-112 win. Now these two teams will meet for the final time this season, with both having their eyes set on improving their playoff positioning as they currently sit in their conference play-in tournaments.

LAST TIME OUT

Stephen Curry had 32 points in his first game in nearly two weeks, Draymond Green made a logo 3-pointer and the team’s second unit came through with a solid second half performance as the Warriors ended a four-game losing streak with a 116-102 victory over the Bulls on Monday night at Chase Center. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW MIA 23-24 23-24 10th in West 8th in East PTS: 112.7 (13th) PTS: 106.3 (26th) REB: 42.6 (26th) REB: 42.9 (24th) AST: 27.6 (1st) AST: 25.8 (10th)

PREVIOUS GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Kelly Oubre Jr., Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and James Wiseman

MIA: Goran Dragic, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, Trevor Ariza and Bam Adebayo INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Klay Thompson (Achilles rehab) is out. Team Notes



MIA: TBD. Team Notes

WISEMAN WITH THE STOPS

Rookie center James Wiseman logged a career-high four blocks on Monday night against the Chicago Bulls, marking his 12th multi-block game in his young NBA career that includes just 33 games. It was the most rejections he’s had since his second career NCAA game in Memphis when he notched five in one game. “I thought he was quicker to his rotations and really battled,” said Head Coach Steve Kerr, “Nikola Vucevic is an All-Star center and a tough matchup and I think James did a really good job fighting and competing out there.” Kerr acknowledged that Wiseman is still developing and growing as he turns just 20-years-old on Mar. 31. “I think every game is important for James. He’s learning so much and it’s the only way he can develop is with minutes on the floor.” Since returning to the team after missing three games due to the NBA’s Health & Safety Protocols, the rookie has averaged 11.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 28 minutes of action across four starts.

TEAM LEADERS GSW MIA PTS: Curry (29.1) PTS: Butler (21.5) REB: Green (6.4) REB: Adebayo (9.6) AST: Green (8.4) AST: Butler (7.3)

MIAMI SCOUTING REPORT

Thursday’s matchup with the Warriors will be the back-end of a back-to-back for the Miami Heat, who will then have had one week together with their newly built roster following the NBA Trade Deadline. The Heat dealt four players last Thursday in two different deals to acquire Victor Oladipo (20.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists in the2020-21 season) from the Houston Rockets and Nemanja Bjelica (6.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists) from the Sacramento Kings, but prior to Wednesday’s road game against the Indiana Pacers, Bjelica is the only one to have hit the floor between the two and played just five minutes on Monday. The two join a team of scoring threats up and down the rotation and a top-defensive team that is headlined by Jimmy Buttler (21.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 1.9 steals) and Bam Adebayo (19.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.2 rebounds), while including four other players who score in double figures. Having two days and one more game to be able to assimilate before facing the Dubs, the Heat will be a different team from what the Warriors saw earlier in the year.