Warriors Beat Bulls in Stephen Curry’s Return
All Five Starters Score in Double Figures; Dubs Snap 4-Game Skid
Stephen Curry had 32 points in his first game in nearly two weeks, Draymond Green made a logo 3-pointer and the team’s second unit came through with a solid second half performance as the Warriors ended a four-game losing streak with a 116-102 victory over the Bulls on Monday night at Chase Center.
TEAM LEADERS
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Curry - 32
|Oubre - 11
|Green - 9
|Wiggins - 21
|Wiseman - 5
|Curry - 6
|Oubre - 18
|Curry/Green - 5
|Wiggins - 5
CHI
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Vucevic - 21
|Vucevic - 9
|Satoransky - 8
|Williams - 14
|Williams - 6
|Vucevic - 6
|Satoransky - 14
|Markkanen - 6
|2 Tied - 4
After missing five games with a bruised tailbone, Curry came back with a splash. He made three 3-pointers in the first quarter and finished the period with 13 points. He’d go on to make six threes on the night, shooting 11-for-24 from the field.
A close game through the first half, neither team led by more than five points through the first two quarters, but the Dubs opened the game up late in the third quarter on a Draymond Green 3-pointer. Kent Bazemore soon followed with seven straight points to open up a 15-4 run bridging the third and fourth quarters.
That push gave the Dubs some cushion, and the end result was a balanced Warriors effort that packed enough scoring punch to overcome a Bulls team that shot over 52 percent from the floor. While Curry had it going, he also got plenty of support from his teammates. Andrew Wiggins had 21 points on 8-for-15 shooting, Kelly Oubre Jr. posted an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double while helping hold Chicago All-Star Zach LaVine to 12 points on 4-for-16 shooting, and Draymond Green finished with 11 points and nine assists while delivering one of the biggest shots of the games.
A one-point game with just over two minutes left in the second quarter, Green hoisted up a 3-pointer from near half-court with the shot clock winding down and got nothing but net. One of his season-high three 3-pointers in the game, the shot helped keep the Warriors in front.
Rookie James Wiseman tallied 12 points and four blocks and Kevon Looney came off the bench and even though he was held scoreless, he was a game-high plus-17 on the floor while contributing four assists.
The Warriors and Bulls entered this game in similar positions, with each team riding a losing streak while sitting in 10th place in their respective conferences. The win snapped the Dubs’ four-game streak, while Chicago is now losers of four straight.
Now 23-24 on the season, the Warriors will open a three-game Southeast Coast road trip on Thursday in Miami.
More Notables ...
- Golden State improves to 14-9 at home… Tonight’s win snapped a season-long-tying four-game losing streak overall and a season-long three-game home losing streak.
- The Warriors swept their season series with the Bulls (2-0) and extended their winning streak vs. Chicago to eight games overall and six-straight at home.
- Golden State improves to 20-4 on the season when scoring 110-or-more points.
- The Warriors improve to 12-3 this season when shooting 50 percent-or-better from the field.
- Golden State improves to 10-2 when holding to opponents under 10 three-pointers made… The Bulls made six threes tonight.
- Tonight marked the fourth time this season all five Golden State starters have scored in double figures… The Warriors are 4-0 in those contests.
- Stephen Curry returned to the floor after missing the last five games due to a tailbone contusion (suffered in the third quarter on 3/17 at Houston)… Curry tallied a game-high 32 points, his 18th outing of the season scoring 30-plus points and his 13th game of the season sinking six-plus threes… In his two games vs. Chicago this season he averaged 34.0 points and 6.0 assists.
- James Wiseman blocked a career-high four shots (previous: three on 12/25 at MIL), recording the 12th multi-block game of his career.
- Andrew Wiggins posted his third consecutive outing of 20-or-more points and 14th 20-point game of the season… In the 10 contests since the All-Star break, Wiggins is averaging 22.5 points on 51.3 percent from the field and 55.6 percent from three, adding 5.8 rebounds per game.
- Kelly Oubre Jr. recorded his fifth double-double of the season with 18 points and a season-high-tying 11 rebounds (12/27 at Chicago)… Over the span of his last four games, Oubre Jr. is averaging 18.8 points and 7.8 rebounds including two double-doubles.
- Draymond Green made a season-high, three three-point baskets, scoring in double figures for the ninth time this season… The Warriors are 8-1 in games he tallies 10-plus points.
- Kevon Looney dished out a season-high-tying four assists.
