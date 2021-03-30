Warriors Beat Bulls in Stephen Curry’s Return

Stephen Curry had 32 points in his first game in nearly two weeks, Draymond Green made a logo 3-pointer and the team’s second unit came through with a solid second half performance as the Warriors ended a four-game losing streak with a 116-102 victory over the Bulls on Monday night at Chase Center.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 32 Oubre - 11 Green - 9 Wiggins - 21 Wiseman - 5 Curry - 6 Oubre - 18 Curry/Green - 5 Wiggins - 5



CHI Points Rebounds Assists Vucevic - 21 Vucevic - 9 Satoransky - 8 Williams - 14 Williams - 6 Vucevic - 6 Satoransky - 14 Markkanen - 6 2 Tied - 4 More Stats | Highlights

After missing five games with a bruised tailbone, Curry came back with a splash. He made three 3-pointers in the first quarter and finished the period with 13 points. He’d go on to make six threes on the night, shooting 11-for-24 from the field.

Steph returned to action with 32 points & six dimes @UAbasketball || Second Look pic.twitter.com/KgaMqMbQGw — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 30, 2021

A close game through the first half, neither team led by more than five points through the first two quarters, but the Dubs opened the game up late in the third quarter on a Draymond Green 3-pointer. Kent Bazemore soon followed with seven straight points to open up a 15-4 run bridging the third and fourth quarters.

That push gave the Dubs some cushion, and the end result was a balanced Warriors effort that packed enough scoring punch to overcome a Bulls team that shot over 52 percent from the floor. While Curry had it going, he also got plenty of support from his teammates. Andrew Wiggins had 21 points on 8-for-15 shooting, Kelly Oubre Jr. posted an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double while helping hold Chicago All-Star Zach LaVine to 12 points on 4-for-16 shooting, and Draymond Green finished with 11 points and nine assists while delivering one of the biggest shots of the games.

A one-point game with just over two minutes left in the second quarter, Green hoisted up a 3-pointer from near half-court with the shot clock winding down and got nothing but net. One of his season-high three 3-pointers in the game, the shot helped keep the Warriors in front.

Hold that follow-through, Dray pic.twitter.com/KhCUybAdX7 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 30, 2021

Rookie James Wiseman tallied 12 points and four blocks and Kevon Looney came off the bench and even though he was held scoreless, he was a game-high plus-17 on the floor while contributing four assists.

The Warriors and Bulls entered this game in similar positions, with each team riding a losing streak while sitting in 10th place in their respective conferences. The win snapped the Dubs’ four-game streak, while Chicago is now losers of four straight.

Now 23-24 on the season, the Warriors will open a three-game Southeast Coast road trip on Thursday in Miami.

More Notables ...