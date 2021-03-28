Game Preview: Warriors vs. Bulls - 3/29/21

The Warriors look to end their four-game skid against the Bulls on Monday night.

DUBS RUN WITH THE BULLS

After dropping their last four straight games, the Warriors look ahead to a Monday night matchup against the visiting Chicago Bulls. This will be the Bulls’ first visit to Chase Center this season, and the second and final meeting between the two clubs in the 2021-21 campaign. Monday will be a celebratory night on Warriors Ground as the Dubs wrap up Women’s Empowerment Month, presented by Chase, with a special all-women-led radio broadcast.

LAST TIME OUT

The Dubs were unable to hold off the Atlanta Hawks in Friday’s 124-108 loss at Chase Center. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW CHI 22-24 19-25 10th in West 10th in East PTS: 112.6 (15th) PTS: 112.8 (13th) REB: 42.7 (25th) REB: 45.0 (10th) AST: 27.5 (1st) AST: 26.2 (8th)

PREVIOUS GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Jordan Poole, Kelly Oubre Jr., Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and James Wiseman

CHI: Zach LaVine, Tomas Satoransky, Patrick Williams, Lauri Markkanen and Nicola Vucevic INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Stephen Curry (tailbone contusion) and Klay Thompson (Achilles rehab) are out. Team Notes



CHI: TBD. Team Notes

TWO-WAY WIGGINS

Andrew Wiggins has made an impact in every game this season, being the only Warrior to play in every game this season. Most recently, Wiggins recorded a team-high 29 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks against the Hawks. Since All-Star Break, the two-way wing is displaying undeniable efficiency, averaging 22.7 points on 51 percent shooting from the field and three splashes per game at a 55-percent clip through his last nine games. The forward has scored 20 r more point in four of his last five games, too. Meanwhile on the defensive end, Wiggins has averaged 1.2 steals and pulled down 6.1 rebounds. He is also the team’s leader in blocks on the 2020-21 campaign with 43 blocks.

TEAM LEADERS GSW CHI PTS: Curry (29.0) PTS: LaVine (27.9) REB: Green (6.4) REB: Vucevic (9.0) AST: Green (8.4) AST: LaVine (4.8)

CHICAGO SCOUTING REPORT

When the Bulls and Warriors last met, it ended with a bang as Damion Lee splashed a 3-pointer at the final buzzer of an inbounds play to claim victory for the Dubs. However, the Bulls roster made a NBA Trade Deadline blockbuster deal to acquire center Nikola Vucevic and forward Al-Farouq Aminu from the Orlando Magic in exchange for center Wendell Carter Jr. and froward Otto Porter Jr. Chicago rolled out their new-look team on Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs, and although Vucevic had a 21 point, nine rebound debut they fell 120-104 in that contest. The Bulls’ duo of Zach LaVine (averaging 27.9 points on the season) and Lauri Markkanen (17.4), their two leading scorers, were held to 18 and 10 points respectively in that game though. If all three come out and be the productive players they normally are on Monday, the Warriors will have their hands full.