Warriors Close Back-to-Back With Loss to Hawks

In a near repeat of Thursday’s loss to the Sacramento Kings when the Dubs allowed their opponent to shoot 60.2 percent, the Warriors dropped Friday’s contest at Chase Center 124-108 as they allowed the Atlanta Hawks to shoot over 66 percent for the first half.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Wiggins - 29 Wiggins - 7 Green - 9 Wiseman - 18 Oubre Jr. - 6 Mannion - 5 Poole - 15 Wiseman - 5 Poole / Looney - 4



ATL Points Rebounds Assists Collins - 38 Capela - 15 Young - 15 Young - 21 Collins - 12 Bogdanovic / Huerter - 5 Capela - 18 Mays - 4 Collins / Snell - 2 More Stats | Highlights

If there was ever a pair of plays that could sum up a whole basketball game, there were two Atlanta possessions in which the Warriors played excellent defense, but the end result the Hawks still scored on unfortunate bounces. And both came in the second quarter when the Warriors allowed the Hawks to score 37 points.

It started with the Hawks’ Solomon Hill driving to the bucket from the left corner. Though he had an open path initially, Dubs center Kevon Looney slid over from the weak side to meet the cutting Hill. The Hawk forward put up a floater which Looney blocked by rolling it off of his finger tips. However, the ball came right back down and found its way into the bucket.

Later in the frame, Draymond Green was guarding another Atlanta forward in John Collins in the right corner. Collins drove on the baseline and got by Green, but the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year poked the ball away from behind. And yet the ball was hit upwards into the corner of the backboard, and then ricocheted downwards right back to Collins who had ended up under the bucket. The end result was point-blank layup.

Despite the final result, the Warriors had flashes of productivity and effort in Friday’s loss.

Andrew Wiggins lead the Dubs in scoring (29 points), rebounds (7) and blocks (2) as he continued to show his effectiveness as a two-way wing. Nico Mannion also had a strong showing in 25 minutes off the bench in which he produced 10 points and five assists. He added two steals, one of which was a pick of Atlanta’s Trey Young at half court which Mannion ran down to the 3-point line and splashed his shot as the third quarter buzzer went off.

Eric Paschall, who had not played in the Warriors’ last five games, entered the game in the fourth quarter and brought the energy. He played all 12 minutes in which he scored eight points which included a splash on his lone 3-point attempt.

Despite their effort, the Warriors did not have an answer for Atlanta’s Collins: the power forward, who has the ability to play inside and make the 3-ball, dropped a career-high 38 points with a 4-of-5 night from beyond the arc, adding 12 rebounds along the way.

After dropping their last three straight games, the Warriors have the weekend to regroup and prepare for their next matchup on Monday night against the visiting Chicago Bulls (7 p.m., NBCSBA). That contest will wrap up Women’s Empowerment Month, presented by Chase, with a special all-women-led radio broadcast.