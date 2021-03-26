Game Preview: Warriors at Kings - 3/25/21

The Warriors host the Hawks' first-ever visit to Chase Center on Friday night.

BACK HOME TO HOST THE HAWKS

After a loss in Sacramento on Thursday night, the Warriors return home to to host the Atlanta Hawks on Friday to complete the back end of a back-to-back. This will mark the first of two meetings between the clubs this season, and also Atlanta’s first-ever visit to Chase Center. In fact, the Hawks are the lone NBA team to have yet to play a game at the Warriors’ new home. For the Dubs, this game will open a stretch of seven straight games against Eastern Conference teams, all of which have a bit of a new look after Thursday’s NBA Trade Deadline.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors sank 17 3-pointers while shooting 55 percent from distance, but that wasn’t enough to keep up with the Kings in Thursday’s 141-119 defeat in Sacramento. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW ATL 22-23 22-22 10th in West 6th in East PTS: 112.7 (14th) PTS: 112.5 (16th) REB: 42.9 (24th) REB: 45.9 (8th) AST: 27.5 (1st) AST: 24.1 (20th)

PREVIOUS GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Jordan Poole, Kelly Oubre Jr., Andrew Wiggins, Juan Toscano-Anderson and James Wiseman

ATL: Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, Tony Snell, John Collins and Clint Capela INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Stephen Curry (tailbone contusion) and Klay Thompson (Achilles rehab) are out. Draymond Green (illness) is TBD. Team Notes



ATL: Kris Dunn (right ankle surgery) and Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) are out. Team Notes

JTA’S TWO-WAY PLAY

Juan Toscano-Anderson continues to impact both sides of the ball, showcasing his two-way talents. The Oakland native scratched his 14th start of the season on Thursday tallying 15 points, shooting a spotless 6-for-6 from the field and a career-high-tying 3-for-3 from beyond the arc. The forward also added six rebounds, four assists, and two steals in 26 minutes of play. “I try to find value anywhere I can,” Toscano-Anderson shared postgame, “I know who I am as a player and I know what I bring to the table. I want to be consistent, I want my coaches and my teammates to know what they’re going to get from me.” In the last two games, Toscano-Anderson is averaging 13 points, six rebounds and five assists.

TEAM LEADERS GSW ATL PTS: Curry (29.0) PTS: Young (25.8) REB: Green (6.6) REB: Capela (14.2) AST: Green (8.4) AST: Young (9.4)

ATLANTA SCOUTING REPORT

Don’t let the Atlanta Hawks’ .500 record (22-22) fool you: after moving on from former Head Coach Lloyd Piece to new Head Coach Nate McMillan, the Hawks have gone 8-2 in their last 10 games, including an eight-game winning streak immediately following the change. And those two losses have been by just nine points to the Los Angeles Clippers and two points to the Sacramento Kings. Third-year guard Trae Young highlights the team as their leading scorer (25.8 points per game) with unlimited range, averaging 2.5 3-pointers on a career-best 36.3 percent from beyond the arc. And Atlanta got more offensive firepower with the acquisition of veteran guard Lou Williams on Thursday. However, it may be the Atlanta’s front court who prove to be the largest challenge. Former Houston Rocket center Clint Cappela has found a home with the Hawks, averaging career-highs in rebounds (14.2) and blocks (2.2) to go with 14.6 points per game. Meanwhile power forward John Collins is a factor in every facet of the game with his 18.1 points on 37.2 percent shooting from beyond the arc, 7.8 rebounds with 2.2 offensive rebounds and 1.1 blocks. And these three are just the tip of an Atlanta iceberg that has a number ways to get to their opponents.