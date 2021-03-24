Warriors Erase 24-Point Deficit, Unable to Complete Comeback Against 76ers

The Warriors were held to just one 3-pointer made in the entire first half and were down by as much as 24 points in the first 24 minutes, and yet the squad nearly completed a comeback over the top team of the Eastern Conference in Philadelphia 76ers. However the Dubs ultimately fell just short in the final three minutes and dropped the contest 108-98.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Oubre Jr. - 24 Oubre Jr. - 10 Green / Mannion - 6 Poole - 19 Green - 9 Oubre Jr. - 3 Lee - 16 Looney - 6 Three Tied - 3



PHI Points Rebounds Assists Harris - 25 Harris / Howard - 13 Simmons / Harris - 4 Simons - 22 Bradley - 11 Milton - 4 Bradley - 18 Simmons - 8 Three Tied - 1 More Stats | Highlights

Though the tumultuous first half ended with the Dubs down 59-43, they had shown signs of life as they closed the quarter on a 8-0 run. That spurt of momentum not only carried over into the third frame, but turned into a 40-point game-changing quarter.

Kelly Oubre Jr., who had been the Warriors’ primary source of scoring up to this point, continued to set the pace on offense in the a part of the first three scoring plays for the Dubs. He hit a baseline jumper, found rookie James Wiseman with an alley-oop off a drive to the paint, and splashed a three pointer.

But the Dubs were in need of others to step-up offensively if they wanted to compete against the 76ers, who entered the night with the second-best defense in the NBA. Answering that call were Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins, who had been bottled up by the Philadelphia defense and limited to 3-for-18 on their field goals.

At the 8:11 mark of the frame, Poole splashed his first 3-pointer of the night after missing his first five attempts to bring the Dubs to within 10 points of the 76ers. On the ensuing possession, Wiggins made his own deep three from the top of the key then immediately followed that up with another splash from the same spot.

With Philadelphia’s lead trimmed to six after the offensive burst, Sixers Head Coach Doc Rivers called a timeout. The 76ers scored out of the break to send them up 71-63, but the Warriors answered right back with another alley oop to Wiseman on a tic-tac-toe play, followed by an Oubre trey.

The Warriors had worked their way to just a three-point deficit through this scoring outburst, and the ball found its way to Poole with a chance to tie the game. As he went up for another 3-point shot, he was fouled by Matisse Thybulle. One, two and three, Poole made all of his free throws to complete the Dubs’ 24-point comeback.

The quarter ended with the Dubs putting up a 40-spot in the frame against the second best defense in the NBA in the 76ers. Prior to the third quarter, the Warriors had not held the lead at any point. But come the end of the third, the Warriors held a 85-80 lead.

Despite the massive momentum change in the game, the squad could not muster enough to take down the Eastern Conference’s current leader. Philadelphia regained their composure on defense in the fourth frame, limiting the Warriors to just eight points through the final 8:54 of the game.

Following Tuesday’s loss, the Dubs will hit the road but not be too far from home as they head East on I-80 to face Northern California rival Sacramento Kings on Thursday (7 p.m., NBCSBA).