Game Preview: Warriors vs. 76ers - 3/23/21

The Warriors come home to host the Sixers on Saturday after a 2-1 road trip through Houston and Memphis.

After going 2-1 on the road, the Warriors come back home to host the Philadelphia 76ers, owners of the best record in the Eastern Conference, on Tuesday at Chase Center. This will be the first matchup between the two teams this season, as the squads will meet again next month in Philadelphia. When the Warriors last played the Sixers, the game went down to crunch time but the undermanned Warriors emerged victorious with a 118-114 win at Chase Center last March. That would be the final win of the season for the Dubs, as the remainder of their 2019-20 season was suspended a few days later due to the pandemic.

LAST TIME OUT

The Dubs overcame a cold shooting night to keep Saturday's game close in the final minutes, but fell just short of their second victory in Memphis in as many days, falling 111-103 on Saturday. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW PHI 22-21 29-13 9th in West 1st in East PTS: 112.9 (14th) PTS: 115.5 (5th) REB: 43.1 (22nd) REB: 46.6 (4th) AST: 27.7 (1st) AST: 23.8 (21st)

PREVIOUS GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Jordan Poole, Kelly Oubre Jr., Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Alen Smailagic

PHI: Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle, Danny Green, Tobias Harris and Tony Bradley INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Stephen Curry (tailbone contusion), Kevon Looney (Health and Safety Protocols), Eric Paschall (Health and Safety Protocols) and James Wiseman (Health and Safety Protocols) are TBD. Marquese Chriss (ankle) and Klay Thompson (Achilles rehab) are out. Team Notes



PHI: Joel Embiid (left knee bone bruise) is out. Seth Curry (sprained left ankle) and Ben Simmons (sore left knee) are TBD. Team Notes

ONGOING POOLE PARTY

The longer it goes on, the more we have to think about the question: Is Jordan Poole on fire, or is this just who he is? The second-year Warriors guard made his second consecutive start on Saturday, as Stephen Curry once again sat out with a bruised tailbone, and tied his career-high with 26 points. He has now scored at least 20 points in three straight games, the first time he has ever done that in his young NBA career. Not only is he filling it up, but he’s doing so in efficient fashion. Only one time in his past eight games has he shot less than 50 percent, and in each of those games he scored in double figures. He has also tallied 19 assists in that span, including a season-high five on Saturday, while committing just three turnovers. That kind of production will keep Poole in the rotation, regardless of the team’s injury situation.

TEAM LEADERS GSW PHI PTS: Curry (29.0) PTS: Embiid (29.9) REB: Green (6.5) REB: Embiid (11.5) AST: Green (8.5) AST: Simmons (7.8)

PHILADELPHIA SCOUTING REPORT

Although their MVP candidate is out with injury, the 76ers come into Sunday’s game as owners of the best record in the Eastern Conference. Going into Sunday, they have only lost one game in March, and that was in overtime against the Bucks, who are right on the Sixers’ heals for first place in the East. Philadelphia gets it done with defense and depth. They’re ranked second in the league in defensive rating, allowing 107.3 points per 100 possessions, and they are also second in steals and first in blocks. Even with Joel Embiid (29.9 ppg, 11.5 rpg) out with a bone bruise in his left knee, the Sixers still have an All-Star in Bill Simmons, a nightly threat to get a triple-double, and Tobias Harris, who was snubbed as an All-Star yet again despite averaging over 20 points and seven boards for the best team by record in the Eastern Conference. Shake Milton is one of the best scorers off the bench in the league, and the Sixers have veteran depth in Danny Green, Dwight Howard and others. The Sixers have put it all together, so the Warriors will have their work cut out for them on Tuesday night.