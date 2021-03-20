Game Preview: Warriors at Grizzlies - 3/20/21

Coming off their first win in Memphis, the Warriors are right back at it as they face the Grizzlies again on Saturday.

ROUND TWO IN MEMPHIS

Coming off an undermanned victory in Memphis on Friday, the Warriors and Grizzlies will be right back at it with another matchup on Saturday. Winners of two in a row, the Dubs have a shot at a perfect 3-0 road trip through Houston and Memphis, and considering how tightly packed the standings are in the conference, and Memphis being just two games behind the Warriors, Saturday’s game can eventually prove to be a big one for both teams.

LAST TIME OUT

Andrew Wiggins had his highest scoring performance as a Warrior, pouring in 40 points to help lead the Dubs to a 116-103 victory over the Grizzlies on Friday in the front end of a back-to-back. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW MEM 22-20 18-20 9th in West 10th in West PTS: 113.1 (14th) PTS: 110.9 (21st) REB: 43.0 (23rd) REB: 45.1 (9th) AST: 27.8 (1st) AST: 26.6 (7th)

PREVIOUS GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Jordan Poole, Kelly Oubre Jr., Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney

MEM: Ja Morant, Grayson Allen, Dillon Brooks, Kyle Anderson and Jonas Valanciunas INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Stephen Curry (tailbone contusion) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (right foot sprain) are doubtful. Eric Paschall (Health and Safety Protocols), James Wiseman (Health and Safety Protocols), Marquese Chriss (ankle) and Klay Thompson (Achilles rehab) are out. Team Notes



MEM: Jaren Jackson Jr. (left knee meniscus surgery rehab) is out. Team Notes

COLLECTIVE CONTRIBUTIONS

While it’s certainly nice to have Stephen Curry in the lineup, it’s reassuring for Warriors fans to see others step up in his absence. That was the case Friday night as the Warriors got contributions throughout the roster in their win over the Grizzlies. Andrew Wiggins not only filled it up with his first 40-point game as a Warrior, but he did so efficiently, making 14 of his 24 shots, including a season-high six 3-pointers on 11 attempts from distance. In addition, Damion Lee and Kevon Looney set and matched season-highs in scoring with 21 and 11 points, respectively. And then there’s Jordan Poole, who had yet another strong performance with 25 points, raising his average to 20 points per game since the beginning of March. With Curry doubtful for Saturday’s matchup, Dub Nation can take solace in other Warriors players stepping up to shoulder the load.

TEAM LEADERS GSW MEM PTS: Curry (29.0) PTS: Morant (19.2) REB: Chriss (6.5) REB: Valanciunas (12.0) AST: Green (8.6) AST: Morant (7.4)

MEMPHIS SCOUTING REPORT

The Grizzlies will look to even the score with the Warriors, and if there’s one stat they can correct from Friday’s home loss to Golden State, it would be their 21 turnovers that led to 30 points for the Warriors. Four of the five Grizzlies starters actually shot 50 percent or better and Jonas Valanciunas pulled down 16 rebounds in 25 minutes, but you can’t win if you don’t score, and you can’t score if you keep turning it over. The reigning NBA Rookie of the Year, Ja Morant accounted for six of those turnovers, and he’ll certainly be looking to right the ship after having just one 20-point game in his last five games. He’s certainly capable of doing so, as earlier this month he had back-to-back games of 35 points.